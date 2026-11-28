Soon-to-be former Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis used to say that Florida was where DEI went to die. After the Democrats swept the midterms, though, along with all of the post-victory X posts promising to print so many subpoenas that they were going to have to plant new forests, there were posts saying that DEI was back. Georgia's new Labor Secretary Nikki Porcher was a guest on MS NOW's "Clock It with Symone & Eugene" (Symone Sanders Townsend and Eugene Daniels) and assured us that black women are overqualified for any position they have ever applied for.

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GA's new Labor Secretary Nikki Porcher: "You do not know a single black woman not qualified for the job" "Black women are overly-qualified for any positions" https://t.co/546K1JZuoN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 27, 2026

@EndWokeness It's gonna be smooth sailing in Georgia! — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) November 28, 2026

@EndWokeness Bye-bye Georgia. It was great for decades but we’ll be broke & busted very soon — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) November 27, 2026

@EndWokeness GA’s purple-haired, dingbat incoming Labor Secretary Nikki Porcher has not spent a day in the private labor economy. Good luck, Georgia, you’re gonna need it. https://t.co/AejTFaSlc8 — Ed Burke (@EdBurke85403199) November 27, 2026

@EndWokeness This may be the best “imagine if a white guy said this” quote. — Tim (@Timthoughtsdot) November 27, 2026

@EndWokeness Of course theyre overqualified when your only standards for qualifications are sex and race. — Hawk-I-Doc (@C1evrNameHere) November 27, 2026

@EndWokeness This blind obsession with race and gender when granting jobs and opportunities goes against American tradition. This will not end well. Good luck Georgia. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) November 27, 2026

@EndWokeness DEI has been and is a disaster for this country. — Theenemyisinsidethewire. (@dbelda56) November 27, 2026

@EndWokeness This is stupid. Completely delusional. And it has nothing to do with sex of ethnicity. This would be stupid to say about any general category of people based on their shared immutable physical characteristics. — VMSwiderski (@VMSwiderski) November 27, 2026

@EndWokeness The navy seals need to immediately put black women into every combat and leadership position to end this structural racism. — jason skala (@skala_jason) November 27, 2026

@EndWokeness So, if I need to hire a SQL developer or database architect, I can just hire any black woman who walks in? Come on. — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) November 27, 2026

She's not just speaking for herself … she's speaking for all black women.

@EndWokeness Looking forward to years of this entertainment. — Lisa Bedford (@TheSurvivalMom) November 28, 2026

@EndWokeness It’s going to be fun - as watching train wrecks always can be. — Ron Chandonia (@RonChandonia) November 27, 2026

@EndWokeness Georgia's incoming labor chief thinks an entire demographic is automatically qualified for every job. Guess resumes are optional now. Good luck to Georgia employers. — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) November 27, 2026

@EndWokeness This might be the stupidest thing ever uttered by a human being. — Sisyphean Journal (@ChristinaD9752) November 27, 2026

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@EndWokeness I understand that she has never had a job in the private sector. A career built on government jobs. — OtherSideoftheMountain (@WhatJayneSaw) November 28, 2026

@EndWokeness To be fair, few qualifications are needed to work for the government. — JamiethaFounder (@JamiethaFounder) November 27, 2026

Someone in the comments said that 35 percent of black women with college degrees work in government.

We can't tell if this is an argument for or against DEI. Obviously, hire the most qualified person. And seeing as black women are overqualified for every position they apply for, there should be no need for DEI departments.

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