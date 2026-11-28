After being postponed by Mayor Mamdani for "weather', the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade finally went off this morning (Mamdani did not attend ... shocker), but it was not without some controversy. On Twitter, there was some shock about one of the acts.

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NBC under fire for airing ‘inappropriate’ ‘Rocky Horror Show’ performance during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade https://t.co/SpKrV6Lse6 https://t.co/SYDHr0rFs2 — New York Post (@nypost) November 28, 2026

A performance during Saturday’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade left some viewers clutching their pearls. During the parade, which was delayed two days this year due to a severe storm that rocked the Northeast on Thursday, a slew of Broadway stars came together for a 10-minute musical medley. The medley, introduced by “Dancing With the Stars” co-host Julianne Hough, brought together performers from some of Broadway’s biggest hits, including “Rent,” “Wicked,” “Hamilton” and “Chicago.” However, it was the cast of “The Rocky Horror Show” that stirred up controversy. The performers sported sheer outfits and stockings as they danced and sang “Time Warp” alongside Margaret Cho. Some viewers took to social media to criticize NBC for airing the performance, arguing that the costumes were inappropriate for children. “What the hell NBC. The Thanksgiving Day parade is supposed to be a children’s program. What the hell are these costumes!?!?!?” conservative commentator Steve Guest wrote on X. “I don’t think ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ is appropriate for a parade that small children enjoy. Inappropriate and irresponsible,” someone else agreed.

What the hell NBC. The Thanksgiving Day parade is supposed to be a children’s program. What the hell are these costumes!?!?!? https://t.co/ilj6uwimUd — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 28, 2026

It was quite a scene, to be sure.

It’s Rocky Horror, it’s been around since the 1970s, and my kids love it. Chill the hell out. — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) November 28, 2026

Remember that thing we were FURIOUS about rescheduling? Well guess WHAT libs? Now we’re FURIOUS about it taking place. — Concerned Parent in North Texas (@ZachRunsThings) November 28, 2026

Some thought it was a massive overreaction. Rocky Horror Picture Show has been around for decades. It's cheeky, but so is everything these days.

So some dudes pretending to be women thought it would be appropriate to dress half-naked and “perform” in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. There is something very wrong with the Democrat party’s base. https://t.co/4TnQwDIGxw — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) November 28, 2026

Clearly, there is a cultural divide in America and it's deep.

Steve, if a pair of fishnets at a Thanksgiving parade is enough to ruin your holiday, maybe the problem isn’t Rocky Horror. This pearl clutching is more offensive than a “pearl necklace” sweetie. — Chef Joe Gera 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇮🇹 (@redhotnerd) November 28, 2026

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At the same time, let's acknowledge that some things can be perfectly fine for adults, but if children are watching a show, maybe things can be toned down. Let's protect the innocence of children first.

We need to take back our country from perverts — Tara (@Tara4America) November 28, 2026

The first thing Americans must do is be serious about voting so Democrats aren't in charge. Unfortunately, the Democrats think the midterms were some mandate from voters and they plan to be more outrageous than ever. That's on apathy by American voters. There is no excuse.

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