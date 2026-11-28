Nineties grunge rockers Pearl Jam decided to step into the illegal immigration debate after a video went viral of illegal aliens being arrested on a plane in Seattle. ‘Journalists’ and other pro-illegal alien Democrats used the histrionic display to push their agenda. PJ described our nation’s immigration enforcement as cruel and unconscionable. It got the online community thinking, ‘what if Americans held Pearl Jam to its own pro-illegal alien standards?’ The answers arrived (like butterflies) and highlight how absurd PJ’s stance truly is - the band would hate it.

Advertisement

We’ll get to those insights in a bit, but first the post that set everything in motion. (READ)

It is heartbreaking and infuriating to watch the human toll of a system driven by cold cruelty. Seeing a family torn apart and dragged off a jetway right here in our own airport by masked individuals is unconscionable and we stand firmly against this kind of inhumane treatment.… pic.twitter.com/iTwnmbPQMW — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) November 23, 2026

(post continues) ...That’s why this election mattered so much. It showed we aren't powerless or screaming into a void. Americans stood up, looked at the systematic abuse and what ICE is doing to our neighbors, and said, no more.

My shock was actually reading that people still attend Pearl Jam concerts in 2026 😂 — Reg Dunlop (@real_reg_dunlop) November 26, 2026

We had no idea the band was still around, much less still crooning ‘Hey, I, I, oh, I'm still alive.’

PJ is clearly in favor of an 'even flow' of invaders ignoring our borders, so it only makes sense that forgoing tickets to see their concerts and pushing past barriers at their concerts would be fine with the band.

I'll be bringing a caravan with 1,000 American citizens to your next concert. We'll just walk in without tickets and demand free beer and food. Surely you'll be fine covering the cost of that, right? — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) November 24, 2026

I'm in, where are we meeting up at? — MommyDearest (@xoMommyDearest) November 28, 2026

Every concert, of course.

We must assume PJ loves birthright citizenship. So what happens when someone gives birth at the band's concerts?

If you have a baby while you are at the concert, does the baby become a member of the band? — Dan VanBeek (@DanVanbeek) November 24, 2026

Great question. That would mean Pearl Jam would have to split their earnings with the families who give birth at the concert. That would likely drain their wealth faster than they could earn it. — Ryan (@RyanS1630) November 28, 2026

They get a percentage of Pearl Jam's royalties. — Hercules Rockefeller (@Rockefeller123) November 27, 2026

They also get free music lessons. Singer Eddie Vedder can teach them English, but how to remain unintelligible while singing.

Speaking of Vedder, who better to provide public housing after the shows? He’s got a big enough place for all of us. It’s a mystery why his home has walls. Border enforcement is ‘cruel’ after all.

So, here's Eddie Vedders 30+ million dollar house... with a huge wall to keep people out.



Gee, I wonder how many illegal aliens 'Ol Eddie could house in a 30 million dollar mansion?



How much longer until he divides up all his money and sends us all a fat check?



Socialism is… pic.twitter.com/yLBIaK82Ui — American Memelord V: No Country For Old Memes (@HallwachsJ91026) November 24, 2026

(post continues) ...is equal pay, right?Especially for a non-essential job like an entertainer...amiright?!

Advertisement

Eddie has a HUGE wall around his house. — TruthSeeker1776 (@Truth_Seeker_76) November 24, 2026

How many illegal aliens are living in your home right now? — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) November 23, 2026

pic.twitter.com/I5H8vvewlQ — the challenger 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@thebpatt) November 24, 2026 He probably employs illegal aliens to keep that mansion clean and the landscape nice and trimmed, but there will never be any living in his massive home. If illegal aliens can take Americans’ jobs, then it’s only appropriate that anyone can get onstage with the band. I’ll be up onstage dancing around like The Blues Brothers during every song! You’ll be cool with that, right? Seeing you’re playing on stolen land and all — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) November 27, 2026

No concert should charge admission on stolen land. — Ben-Jammin (@Benjami26383445) November 24, 2026

How true!

Despite getting in free, posters say they would openly display their support for other bands in the most obnoxious, ungrateful way possible. Here come the flags!

You should bring Soundgarden and Alice In Chains fans so they can wave those bands flags at the Pearl Jam concert — Dave 🇺🇸 (@work_distract_) November 27, 2026

And I’ll hold signs and shout that other artists are better — jeff (@diy_jeffy) November 24, 2026

I'll bring a big Linkin Park flag and swing it around blocking everyone's view — Testi Cules (@musksimps4jews) November 25, 2026

Advertisement

‘¡Viva el nuevo metal!’

Commenters say they’ll also put on a show when thugs drag them out of the concert venue.

and when security removes me, i’m gonna scream and cry for the cameras. the headlines will read “friendly concert-goer violently removed by pearl jam security” — Erin (@Erin34197316601) November 28, 2026

Merch will be free too, right? I can just go to the stand and they’ll hand me whatever I want. — Wooden Spoon survivor (@Saboourns) November 27, 2026

Yall got an EBT level ticket available? — Soljah Rocksteady (@dub_shackLLC) November 28, 2026

Oh, SNAP! Remember, if we hold PJ to its own standards, we won't even need tickets.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.