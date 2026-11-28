One thing that this author has become increasingly aware of is how every year we lose so much living memory. For instance, in 2019 we started to see the first American voters who were not even alive when September 11 happened and, what do you know? We are seeing the rise of terrorism-friendly candidates winning public office. Likewise, we don’t think it is a coincidence that with the ‘Greatest Generation’ quickly dying out, we are seeing an uptick in Holocaust denial. It’s much easier to deny it when grandpa who liberated a death camp, or grandma who survived a concentration camp, is no longer alive to call these people idiots.

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And naturally, fewer and fewer people were alive to see the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the evil shenanigans that Eastern Bloc communist countries committed before that barrier came down. So, this user on Twitter/X provided a helpful reminder:

At the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, reporters asked East German swimming coaches why their teenage female athletes suddenly had deep baritone voices and massive, heavily muscled shoulders.



The coaches laughed. They told the press they were in Montreal to swim, not to sing.… pic.twitter.com/TCoyvv6CgP — Jonathan Kriebel/KrispyKris (@krispykriskring) November 27, 2026

The cut off text (and this does go on for a while):

The coaches laughed. They told the press they were in Montreal to swim, not to sing. Newspapers printed the joke and moved on. When an American swimmer pointed out the obvious, that something in the pool wasn’t right, sportswriters across the United States turned on her instead. Her name was Shirley Babashoff. She was nineteen years old, from Fountain Valley, California, and she had spent more than half her life preparing for that pool. Since the age of eight, she had trained under coach Mark Schubert at the Mission Viejo Nadadores club, waking up in the dark to swim ten thousand meters a day before and after high school. At the 1972 Munich Games, she had won Olympic gold at fifteen. By 1976, holding multiple national records, she arrived in Montreal as the anchor of the American women’s team. Once the races began, the East German women dismantled every expectation in the aquatic center. They won eleven of the thirteen swimming gold medals and shattered world records in nearly every event. Shirley swam the races of her life. She broke her own American records and walked away with four silver medals, posting times that would have guaranteed gold in almost any other era. The American press expected her to smile on the podium and graciously congratulate the swimmers who beat her. Shirley refused to play along. She stated plainly what everyone in the building could see: her competitors had developed deep voices and physiques unlike anything ever seen in women’s swimming. She wasn’t media-trained, and she didn’t hide her frustration when reporters pushed leading questions. She gave blunt answers and flatly refused to fake a smile for the cameras when she felt cheated on the world stage. At the time, the International Olympic Committee had no reliable test to detect anabolic steroids, and Cold War politics prioritized keeping up the appearance of fair play. The United States Olympic Committee offered Shirley zero public defense. American sportswriters found it far easier to attack an outspoken nineteen-year-old than to investigate an international sports machine. Columns across the country dubbed her ‘Surly Shirley,’ branding her a bitter runner-up and an embarrassment to American sportsmanship. On the final day of the swimming events in Montreal, Shirley stepped onto the starting blocks for the 4×100-meter freestyle relay. Her teammates, Kim Peyton, Wendy Boglioli, and Jill Sterkel, kept the race tight. When Shirley dove in for the anchor leg, she was swimming head-to-head against Kornelia Ender, the East German star who had already claimed four gold medals. Shirley swam her leg in 55.48 seconds. The American women hit the wall in 3:44.82, beating East Germany by less than a second to win the gold medal. It was the only women’s swimming race the East Germans lost in the entire 1976 Olympics. Even that victory couldn’t shake the label the press had pinned on her. Shirley retired shortly after Montreal at nineteen years old, remembered by much of the public simply as the swimmer who complained. Then, in 1989, the Berlin Wall fell. In the early 1990s, the newly unified German government opened the archives of the Stasi, East Germany’s secret police. Inside those files was a classified government directive called State Plan 14.25, a state-sponsored doping program engineered to prove communist superiority through Olympic medals. The records laid out the exact milligrams of synthetic testosterone given to teenage girls. Doctors had handed thirteen- and fourteen-year-old swimmers little blue pills in locker rooms and at training tables, telling them they were vitamins. The pills were Oral-Turinabol, a potent anabolic steroid, administered in doses higher than those given to adult male weightlifters. In the late 1990s, the doctors, coaches, and officials behind the program were put on trial in Berlin. Former East German athletes testified in court about failing livers, heart conditions, and severe birth defects in their children, victims of their own government. Every allegation Shirley Babashoff had made in 1976 was proven as documented fact. Still, the International Olympic Committee never changed the official record books, and the medals were never redistributed. Shirley went home to California, where she spent more than thirty years delivering mail for the United States Postal Service. The 1976 times still stand. She was asked to lose gracefully to a lie, and she chose to tell the truth even when her own country called her bitter for it. Why is it so often easier for people to punish the person pointing out an obvious unfairness than to confront the system behind it?

Since we were only about four years old at the time, it was frankly beyond this author’s living memory, too, and we ain’t exactly spring chickens ourselves. It is more than a little funny that we first became aware of the story through a comedy called ‘Top Secret!’ This was a spoof of spy movies and, somehow, Elvis movies, at the same time. It starred a very young Val Kilmer and it was made by the guys who gave us Airplane!, the first three Naked Gun movies and the Hot Shots! movies. We remember watching this scene as a child, with our older brother who cackled laughing:

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Of course, we didn’t get the joke so he paused the VHS tape and explained it to me.

To square the circle, this bit was followed by the East German national anthem which, according to this movie, had the following lyrics:

Hail, hail East Germany Land of fruit and grape Land where you’ll regret If you try to escape No matter if you tunnel under or take a running jump at the wall Forget it, the guards will kill you, if the electrified fence doesn’t first.

It’s a hilarious movie. We are pretty sure it could never be made today. We highly recommend it.

In any case, we think Mr. Kriebel was definitely drawing parallels to current events, and … well, if he wasn’t, everyone else was ready to draw them for him:

“She was asked to lose gracefully to a lie, and she chose to tell the truth even when her own country called her bitter for it. Why is it so often easier for people to punish the person pointing out an obvious unfairness than to confront the system behind it?”



Sound familiar? We… https://t.co/wDGPwEeUeR — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) November 27, 2026

The cut off text:

Sound familiar? We are living through this once again. But instead of East German female athletes on steroids, they are men. And the women who dare point it out are vilified. Again. (Note: it is also a tragedy that these young East German women were secretly poisoned so their country could claim communist superiority through Olympic medals.)

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Even the lack of consent has a parallel. In the East German case, the girls didn’t consent in the sense that they were not even being told what they were taking. In the case of modern transgenderism, children are not consenting to the various procedures that supposedly affirm their gender, because children can’t rightfully consent to that.

I remember seeing those East German “women”. They were other worldly. Such a pity that western sports journalists chose to look the other way. 🫤🫤🫤 — charlie (@charliemenghett) November 28, 2026

We also suspect that there was a certain sympathy with the communists among the press coloring the issue. You would think American journalists would at least give an American a fair shake, but you would often be wrong.

This was a plot point in “Junior.” Arnold Schwarzenegger gets pregnant from mad science and hides out in a birthing center, claiming to be a former East German athlete. — The Standard Form ن (@TRutt4601) November 27, 2026

This author is one of the weirdos who actually enjoyed Junior, even if it was one of the weaker Schwarzenegger comedies.

They called her “Surly Shirley” for refusing to reject the evidence of her eyes and ears.

The command hasn’t changed. pic.twitter.com/Yzo48nMz69 — Christopher Dieter (@chrisadieter) November 27, 2026

An excellent documentary from 2016 tells the story. Worth the watch… pic.twitter.com/0vejRGOe2C — Todd Swann (@tswann66) November 27, 2026

Seriously, where is the Disney sports movie about an American girls’ team beating these cheaters fair and square at the Olympics? It seems that might be as inspiring as Miracle — about America defeating the Russians in hockey.

National Lampoon knew. pic.twitter.com/zSBUv2FeZY — Just this guy, ya know? (@notafinger42) November 28, 2026

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Back then the people who wrote comedy could be counted on to tell the truth. Now they face cancellation if they tell a joke about how women dress at the gym.

Its a disgrace she has never gotten her gold medals. I remember watching all this as it happened and it was obvious to anyone with even half a brain that she and the rest of the women were competing against men. Ive lifted weights my entire life and ive never had shoulders as… — Deadhead Trader (@Deadhead_Trader) November 28, 2026

The cut off text:

Ive lifted weights my entire life and ive never had shoulders as broad as those East German ‘women’. That 4x100 relay win was really magical. No idea how they pulled that off but they did.

Well, these East German women were not literally men, but women pumped with a ton of male hormones and other performance enhancers.

“In a time of Universal Deceit, telling the truth becomes a crime.”



- George Orwell — Comic Commander (@GoldAtomComics) November 28, 2026

Finally, this guy claims to have known Shirley Babashoff:

I trained with Shirley every day for two years leading up to the 1976 Olympics. She was the toughest person I ever trained with. She didn’t let the “boys” beat her in practice. They had to earn it. She always competed and showed extreme grit. She had a dry sense of humor that put… — Brian Goodell (@Goldspeaker) November 28, 2026

The cut off text:

She had a dry sense of humor that put everyone and everything in their place. You should read her book, Making Waves.

Frankly, it is beyond this author’s ability to verify that he is who he says he is, but we find the perspective fascinating, anyway. And maybe we will check out the book, regardless.

RELATED: The Wild Story of How Andy Ngo Allegedly Caught a Cross-Dressing Murderer (CONTENT WARNING)

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