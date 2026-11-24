Regular readers know that Kilmar Ábrego García is the world’s most famous Maryland man El Salvador man who was rightfully deported, but sent to the wrong country and so on. As we wrote previously:

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[I]n 2019, he was as an illegal immigrant and the first Trump administration attempted to throw him out. After living here for years, he suddenly decided that he needed asylum, not because the government of El Salvador was going to persecute him, but because allegedly these gangs would persecute him and somehow another country’s inability to control crime is our problem. So, an immigration judge put a hold on his deportation. He wasn’t supposed to be deported—although our understanding is that this was only until the judge could hold a hearing to determine if he could validly invoke an anti-torture treaty in order to stay. … But the Trump administration mistakenly sent him to El Salvador, at least according to the Supreme Court. So, to be clear, … Garcia had no right to stay here. He just wanted us to deport him to a country other than El Salvador, because it is somehow our problem that El Salvador allegedly can’t control crime in its country, and therefore it would allegedly violate some treaty against torture to send him back to his home country.

Well, that saga might have come to an end tonight:

In a statement, the criminal defense team said, "After a protracted fight, Abrego Garcia, on his terms, boarded a flight tonight to Spain. We will always admire his remarkable courage in staring down and defeating a vindictive prosecution instigated by the highest reaches of the… — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) November 24, 2026

The cut off text (we will keep the eye rolling to a minimum):

We will always admire his remarkable courage in staring down and defeating a vindictive prosecution instigated by the highest reaches of the Justice Department. He, in turn, is grateful to those who stood by him.’ FIN.

Ugh, we just threw up in our mouth a little bit.

So, is that the end of the saga? Well, it seems to be, for now, unless he attempts to come back. That’s why we put the question mark in the headline.

We will add that it is unclear why he went to Spain other than it’s a place where he probably can speak the language, but that’s the only connection we are aware of. Maybe he figures he should get in the door before a more conservative government takes over and closes it? *shrugs*

Some reactions:

So he ditched his family? Whag a sweet guy. — thelawyer (@LawyerPundit) November 25, 2026

To be fair, maybe they are coming with him? Or maybe his wife truly doesn’t want to be with him. As we previously reported, she once filed for a protective order against him. We don’t pretend to know who is telling the truth in that dispute, but there is a logical possibility that this is a good outcome for her. We suspect we will never know for sure.

MSNOW Legal Team?! That’s one step above Carney… — Hynek Dvorak (@DvorakHynek) November 25, 2026

Harsh.

He’ll be back in 2030 and he’ll have 10 million in tax dollars — Spongebussy (@abadbitxh) November 25, 2026

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We think he means that he will sue, and a Democrat president will settle the suit, whether it has merit or not.

Ugh, and we think he might be right.

I wish Mr. Kilmer Abrego Garcia nothing but the best of luck. He will be treated well in Spain. What a remarkable young man. Lisa, did his family go with him? — A♈️AⓂ️™ 🇺🇸🦅 (@Ava_ABQuteee) November 25, 2026

Sigh. The man is not a saint. Even if you think he shouldn’t have been deported specifically to El Salvador, that doesn’t make him a good person.

Now he can tell his story without fear of reprisal. I hope he will. — AFloridaWoman (@scrappyone76) November 24, 2026

What color is the sky on your planet? He’s had a megaphone for years and there was no evidence he was intimidated into silence.

Did he take Von Hollen with him🤷😂 — jim (@jim_retired_61) November 25, 2026

His whole saga reminds me of that famous inscription on the Statue of Liberty 🗽



Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, to Spain, where they’ll be treated humanely — @WorldsBest (@WorldsMostHumb1) November 25, 2026

An inscription on a statue is not a basis of policy. And the man was allegedly a wife beater and human trafficker, so maybe a bit outside of the ideal presented by the poem.

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That’s fair. Indeed, you wonder if there was some kind of deal with the Feds on that.

Finally, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin pulled no punches on Twitter/X:

We are DELIGHTED to announce that Kilmar Abrego Garcia has self-deported from the United States to Spain.



We promised the American people that this human trafficker, wife beater, gang member, and child predator would not remain in our country. This Salvadoran man will no longer… — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) November 25, 2026

The cut off text:

This Salvadoran man will no longer terrorize innocent Americans.

The official DHS Twitter/X account was equally savage:

Kilmar Abrego Garcia has self deported to Spain.



It’s not surprising this criminal illegal alien would choose to go to Spain, a country that earlier this year was invaded by tens of thousands of illegal aliens.



Spain’s radical open-border policies have made the once-great… pic.twitter.com/T3XcO0EUBr — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 25, 2026

The cut off text:

Spain’s radical open-border policies have made the once-great country a breeding ground for illegal migrants. Good riddance.

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As someone once said, ‘damn, son.’

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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