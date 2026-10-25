New Ad for 'Stepstool' Abdul El-Sayed Blames High Grocery Prices on … Guess Who?

We won’t keep you in suspense too long … it’s the Jooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooos!!! It’s their fault. It’s always their fault.

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Ow, this author stubbed his toe, and we are sure the Joooos are responsible, somehow. *eye roll*

New @RebellionPac ad dropping in Michigan. We have to suffer here at home, so Israel can get all its wars. That’s why they buy politicians like Mike Rogers. He promised to serve Israel “unconditionally,” but never made that promise to you. pic.twitter.com/mtgVOyNczg — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 24, 2026

Seriously, watch the entire dumb thing.

And yes, it is antisemitic, because you don’t see them asking us to cut off Ukraine where this author doesn’t see any reason for any American to care who wins that one.

Let’s dig into that a bit more. There are basically two arguments for any foreign policy: Morality and interest.

With Israel, we have both. There is an interest in helping Israel. In the context of Iran, a nuclear Iran is dangerous to the whole world. Iran is the beating heart of the modern Islamofascist terrorist movement. We would go as far as to say that if the Islamic Revolution in Iran had failed, the attack on September 11 would not have happened. We are not saying they were directly involved in it, just that they created the kind of environment where that kind of thing could happen. And to this day, they assert that they have the right to tell us what we can or can’t say in our own countries. Ask Salman Rushdie who was brutally stabbed on American soil, at the orders of the Iranian regime. If you think they are obnoxious now, imagine what they would be like with nukes.

And there is an interest in helping Israel to fight its terrorist enemies in general, if only because if they weren’t attacking Israel, they would be attacking us. Those Neanderthals say ‘Israel first, then America.’ In purely cynical way, Israel is absorbing a lot of blows that would normally be directed at us. In less cynical way, we have the same enemies and therefore our alliance makes sense.

As for morality, Israel’s enemies want nothing less than second Holocaust (often while simultaneously denying there was a first one). This author is happy to expend blood and treasure to make sure that won't happen.

As for Ukraine, this author just doesn’t see any interest that the U.S. has in Ukrainian victory. And we don’t see the moral argument, either. Early on, we cheered on this democracy fighting against a dictatorship, but a funny thing happened in Ukraine: As time went on, Ukraine became a dictatorship, too. They don’t hold elections anymore, they have nationalized multiple previously independent media outlets, Zelensky has put his political enemies in prison, and has even banned an entire religion.

Whenever we say that, particularly focusing on the suspension of elections, someone tends to pipe up and say that the Ukrainian Constitution allows that. Well, first, that at best only means the dictatorship is legal — as most dictatorships technically are — that doesn’t mean it isn’t a dictatorship. Furthermore, their Constitution actually says that you can’t hold elections when there is martial law. So… why not suspend martial law for day, hold the elections, and then go right back to having their martial law? And that is assuming they really need martial law in the first place.

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The other objection is to complain that, well, they are at war, and territory is under the control of the enemy. Our typical response is to say something like ‘wait until you find out what was going on in America from 1861-1865.’ Obviously, we were not holding any kind of federal elections in the territories held by the Confederates, but we didn’t cancel any federal elections, and Lincoln didn’t try to stop the election of 1864, even though he was convinced he would lose and his replacement would lose the war. With modern technology, it should be easier than ever to hold an election safely in the parts of Ukraine still held by Ukrainians, but somehow Zelensky can’t do it.

And we will note that these arguments are typically being made by people who hate, hate, hate Donald Trump. They would never tolerate this kind of behavior from Trump. If he did the things Zelensky was doing, they would go into open rebellion. But they are perfectly fine with Zelensky doing it. Democracy for me, but not for thee.

So where are the calls to defund the Ukrainian war, even though it is not in our interest and they have given up the moral argument? Nowhere on the left. So when someone says we should stop funding Israel but they don’t say anything about Israel, it’s not hard to figure out what it is really about.

This is one of the most comical ads this election cycle. Yes, Americans are chatting at the grocery store about how they can’t buy groceries because their tax dollars “go to Israel” 🙄 😂 nevermind the fact that Israel has invested 100% of military aid in the U.S. economy since… — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) October 25, 2026

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The cut off text:

nevermind the fact that Israel has invested 100% of military aid in the U.S. economy since Oct 7, and has also purchased over $1 billion *additional* in arms, according to DoD. Federal military aid is also prohibited from being spent on anything other than U.S. arms, so the line about healthcare is even more comical. El Sayed and his Islamist fans like Cenk Uygur want and expect American voters to be so stupid they never check. Not only is this ad insane, conspiratorial, and antisemitic — it is also flat out false. El Sayed isn’t for the people of Michigan, he isn’t even for America. He is for the Muslim Brotherhood.

To be fair to ‘Stepstool’ Abdul, we haven’t seen any evidence that he is behind this ad. But it is clear these antisemitic knuckle draggers are his fans.

It was under Biden that eggs went up to $7. Today I bought a dozen for $1.50. — Affirm Reality ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 💜 🤍 💚 (@MirabelleW18) October 25, 2026

Great point. At our local supermarket, eggs are $1.79 a dozen, according to their website.

This ad is pure Joseph Goebbels. — Gregg Mashberg (@gregg_mashberg) October 25, 2026

I cannot believe that’s a real ad. Nobody talks like that. — Jen (@jen_zook) October 25, 2026

That just makes the ad unrealistic, but it doesn’t mean it is not a real ad. Honestly, the actors are pretty good at their jobs, since they managed to keep a straight face with such ridiculous dialogue.

Wait... these performers don't actually believe this is how people talk, do they? Do they?

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We waste soooo much more on welfare and fraud for foreigners in our country (often illegally!) than we do on military support for Israel, which ends up spent with American companies anyways. — The Conservative Search Engine (@RightstaDotCom) October 25, 2026

This is the most antisemitic thing I have ever seen in America.

If Republicans ran this ad, the Jewish community no rt would erupt in spasms of indignance.

This is the Democratic Party that 70% of Jews believe in more than their own religion. https://t.co/LTAhNNrRIa — ShipofTheseus (@JewishSpaceLazr) October 25, 2026

There are typos, but we think we get his point.

This is one of the most antisemitic things I've ever seen in a political ad, and it's for Abdul El-Sayed. The message: your life is hard, groceries are expensive, and the Jewish state is why. Total madness! https://t.co/sL1ltCYTDO — Simone Rodan-Benzaquen (@srodan) October 25, 2026

Yeah.



And there are 160,000+ defense industry jobs in Michigan, and we can’t trust Abdul El-Sayed or the DSA with one of them. https://t.co/fNva9hPwaA — Jake Altman (@TradeUnionJake) October 25, 2026

I’d rather pay the $7 dollars to Israel than take in millions of more immigrants — yael🦎 (@birdhonks) October 25, 2026

I’m honored that Israel sends its entire troll and bot army into my comments every single time. I’m so proud to be hated by those fascists. Every non-Zionist who watches this ad absolutely loves it. But if you want Israel to keep robbing America, you’re going to hate this ad. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 25, 2026

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Yes, everyone who disagrees with you is a bot. You’re telling on yourself, Cenk. Very often with the left, every accusation is a confession.

In all fairness, blaming Jews for people’s miseries has historically worked with low IQ people, resentment-driven nationalists, and Muslims. — Stefan Sharkansky (@SSharkansky) October 25, 2026

We wish we could say he was wrong.

Crap.

7 dollar eggs lmao pic.twitter.com/7HrBoYCxUl — jew (@halfsabra) October 25, 2026

Great value is Walmart's in-house brand.

$160 per American to annihilate terrorists? That actually sounds like a phenomenal deal 😂 — Brian (@0xBriann) October 24, 2026

Heh.

you'll never guess how mask-off the last 10 seconds of this ad are LMAOOOO https://t.co/963a8LlPZw — Destiny | Steven Bonnell II (@TheOmniLiberal) October 24, 2026

This is the modern-day equivalent of a Medieval lord telling his serfs that the reason they are starving is because Jewish moneylenders stole all their money. https://t.co/IBN0o4sX4s — daniela (@daniela__127) October 25, 2026

Finally:

I remember asking a teacher how the average German went along with Hitler’s persecution of the Jewish people. He said Germans were told the Jews were stealing their businesses/livlihoods, and responsible for much of their hardships. I didn’t believe him. Aren’t people smarter? — Conrad's words (@JaneHar53155179) October 25, 2026

'Aren't people smarter?' You’re new to Twitter/X, aren’t you?

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