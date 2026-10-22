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BREAKING: Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas Arrested

Aaron Walker
Oct 22, 2026 10:40 AM
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BREAKING: Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas Arrested
AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly, File

The indispensable Bill Melugin has the details in several posts:

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The cut off text:

Fed law enforcement sources tell FOX this is in connection to a major corruption probe, and the FBI is serving multiple search warrants, approved by a federal judge, at her office and a next door cannabis dispensary. More to come with correspondent @AlexHoganTV, who reports that Lucas just showed up on scene as the FBI searches her office.

As regular readers know, she was subjected to FBI raids earlier this year. We would honestly be shocked if the two events are not related.

He also gives us the cover page for the indictment:

In any case, this is a breaking story, so we will not dig too far into it. As Mr. Melugin indicates, more will surely come out. And we are sure people will keep saying that this is Trump weaponizing the legal system, without irony, after the way they treated him. It's always 'accuse the accusers' with them.

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Stay tuned and saddle up.

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News Topics CORRUPTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DOJ | FBI | VIRGINIA

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