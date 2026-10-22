BREAKING: Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas Arrested

The indispensable Bill Melugin has the details in several posts:

BREAKING: @FoxNews is on scene in Portsmouth, VA where the FBI is raiding the office of Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore L Louise Lucas, a Democrat and close ally of VA Governor Spanberger. Fed law enforcement sources tell FOX this is in connection to a major corruption… pic.twitter.com/khN5fwt1Le — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 6, 2026

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The cut off text:

Fed law enforcement sources tell FOX this is in connection to a major corruption probe, and the FBI is serving multiple search warrants, approved by a federal judge, at her office and a next door cannabis dispensary. More to come with correspondent @AlexHoganTV, who reports that Lucas just showed up on scene as the FBI searches her office.

BREAKING UPDATE: Virginia’s Democratic Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas has been arrested by the Feds and is now in federal custody. She is charged w/ with Drug Trafficking, Money Laundering, Fraud, and Firearms Charge. DOJ press conference imminent. https://t.co/QuSYCQjOvV — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 22, 2026

As regular readers know, she was subjected to FBI raids earlier this year. We would honestly be shocked if the two events are not related.

He also gives us the cover page for the indictment:

Cover page of the indictment against her. Some of her family members have also been arrested & charged by DOJ. pic.twitter.com/xGhKh1YTAL — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 22, 2026

In any case, this is a breaking story, so we will not dig too far into it. As Mr. Melugin indicates, more will surely come out. And we are sure people will keep saying that this is Trump weaponizing the legal system, without irony, after the way they treated him. It's always 'accuse the accusers' with them.

Stay tuned and saddle up.

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