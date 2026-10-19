The New Orleans Saints Announce on Twitter/X That They Are Going to Paris, Hilarity Ensues

Regular readers know that ‘Paristine’ (Paris) and other parts of France are currently under siege by foreign Islamofascist rioters totally peaceful student protesters who just want a better education and cheaper gas. In the midst of all this chaos, the New Orleans Saints have an announcement to make:

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Next Stop: Paris 🇫🇷 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 19, 2026

Wow, there is failing to read the room and then there is whatever the heck this is.

Yes, increasingly, the NFL has been putting games in other countries, apparently trying to explain to the world that football is actually a sport with only a little kicking. The Saints are set to play the Pittsburgh Steelers and, yes, the game is still on, according to the link provided here:

I guess if the Bears can play in Chicago, Paris might be ok...https://t.co/rpbRBnL3Yn — Coach Taylor's Hair (@KeaauDave) October 19, 2026

Fair point. Also, there is Detroit, which is increasingly making Robocop look like a documentary.

In any case, do we have to tell you people made fun of the Saints? Well, they did:

Apparently, the answer is everyone: Everyone told them.

I hear it's lovely this time of year. A lot of students. — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 19, 2026

Students so upset about the state of education that they ... *checks notes* ... burned down at least one school.

Enjoy the riots and mayhem. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 19, 2026

That doesn't sound very enjoyable.

Might want to bring the U.S. military with you. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) October 19, 2026

Normandy is not just the cool name for a fictional space ship.

Might not be the best time… pic.twitter.com/UVkxphSy2T — Mitch Lafon (@mitchlafon) October 19, 2026

Saints arriving in Paris pic.twitter.com/1nKclMPKRb — Wurzelspitze (@Wurzelspitze) October 19, 2026

Community was an underrated show.

Enjoy the diversity and multiculturalism 😂 pic.twitter.com/Y96boVV6wh — Middle Man (@8WPGhost) October 19, 2026

We don’t know about you, but we can literally hear that in our heads.

NFL willingly sending their players to a war zone lmao. Typical. pic.twitter.com/NjP8smQVnj — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) October 19, 2026

Live look at Paris pic.twitter.com/6FYCjf1ghz — Nathan Bryan (@Nathanpeliz) October 19, 2026

Seems more like that would be the people watching the game in Paris.

Why are we playing a game in the third world? — Observation King (@TheKingNoticed) October 19, 2026

To fight back against soccer, a.k.a. metric football.

Pretty good.

That’s another one we can hear in our heads. Rest in peace Leslie Nielson. You were one of a kind.

If there’s one thing we know about the Saints it’s that they really know how to play for a city that has experienced mass destruction https://t.co/j8EoDgaWcX — Pub (@PubWanghaf) October 19, 2026

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That would almost certainly be a reference to Hurricane Katrina.

cannot imagine the process of clicking send tweet for this one. better yet, it might’ve been a scheduled tweet. https://t.co/pTJ0lz4O85 — maddy 👀𖤐 (@gh0stsnaps) October 19, 2026

Truthfully, the way the Left can cocoon itself, it wouldn’t shock us if their social media team has no idea what is going on there or at least how bad it is. The mainstream media certainly isn’t telling them. This author constantly meets people to this day who didn’t know that there was a leftist riot on January 20, 2017, clearly attempting to stop Donald Trump from being sworn into his first term. That would be an attempt to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power with mob violence, something the Left pretends to be against when Republicans do it. Even fewer remember those rioters faced virtually no consequences for their misconduct, some being arrested, few even being charged and none being convicted in what appears to be jury nullification. Remember that the next time someone brings up January 6, 2021. There is clearly a two-tiered justice system in America, divided by the politics of the criminal.

Still, we suspect that French authorities will do their level best to protect the game, if only to avoid international embarrassment.

Finally, a little advice:

Tell the cheerleaders to pack their headscarfs — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) October 19, 2026

Yeah, and if anyone is gay, maybe stay home. Or at least be aware that you might be in more danger as a result. We don't say that as a joke but out of genuine concern. There are certain parts of the world you shouldn't go to if you are gay, and Paris is increasingly one of them. And if you go anyway, just do so with open eyes.

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