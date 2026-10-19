DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

The New Orleans Saints Announce on Twitter/X That They Are Going to Paris, Hilarity Ensues

Aaron Walker
Oct 19, 2026 3:50 PM
Advertisement
The New Orleans Saints Announce on Twitter/X That They Are Going to Paris, Hilarity Ensues
AP Photo/Bill Feig

Regular readers know that ‘Paristine’ (Paris) and other parts of France are currently under siege by foreign Islamofascist rioters totally peaceful student protesters who just want a better education and cheaper gas. In the midst of all this chaos, the New Orleans Saints have an announcement to make:

Advertisement

Wow, there is failing to read the room and then there is whatever the heck this is.

Yes, increasingly, the NFL has been putting games in other countries, apparently trying to explain to the world that football is actually a sport with only a little kicking. The Saints are set to play the Pittsburgh Steelers and, yes, the game is still on, according to the link provided here:

Fair point. Also, there is Detroit, which is increasingly making Robocop look like a documentary.

In any case, do we have to tell you people made fun of the Saints? Well, they did:

Apparently, the answer is everyone: Everyone told them.

Students so upset about the state of education that they ... *checks notes* ... burned down at least one school.

That doesn't sound very enjoyable.

Normandy is not just the cool name for a fictional space ship.

Recommended
James Woods Sums Up Gavin Newsom and His Call for a 'Blue Tsunami' With One Glorious (NSFW) Word Grateful Calvin Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Community was an underrated show.

We don’t know about you, but we can literally hear that in our heads.

Seems more like that would be the people watching the game in Paris.

To fight back against soccer, a.k.a. metric football.

Pretty good.

That’s another one we can hear in our heads. Rest in peace Leslie Nielson. You were one of a kind.

Advertisement

That would almost certainly be a reference to Hurricane Katrina.

Truthfully, the way the Left can cocoon itself, it wouldn’t shock us if their social media team has no idea what is going on there or at least how bad it is. The mainstream media certainly isn’t telling them. This author constantly meets people to this day who didn’t know that there was a leftist riot on January 20, 2017, clearly attempting to stop Donald Trump from being sworn into his first term. That would be an attempt to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power with mob violence, something the Left pretends to be against when Republicans do it. Even fewer remember those rioters faced virtually no consequences for their misconduct, some being arrested, few even being charged and none being convicted in what appears to be jury nullification. Remember that the next time someone brings up January 6, 2021. There is clearly a two-tiered justice system in America, divided by the politics of the criminal.

Still, we suspect that French authorities will do their level best to protect the game, if only to avoid international embarrassment.

Finally, a little advice:

Yeah, and if anyone is gay, maybe stay home. Or at least be aware that you might be in more danger as a result. We don't say that as a joke but out of genuine concern. There are certain parts of the world you shouldn't go to if you are gay, and Paris is increasingly one of them. And if you go anyway, just do so with open eyes.

Advertisement

RELATED: CBS News Staffers Reportedly Horrified That They’re Investigating ‘Stepstool’ Abdul El-Sayed

@IsraelWarRoom Has Some Interesting Suggestions on How France Should Address Its Riots (LOL)

Man Gets a New Trial, Because the Jury Was Lied to About the ‘Victim’s’ Sex (LAWSPLAINING)

‘This Is a Case About Swinging D***s:’ A Dissent Goes THERE on Transgender Issues (LAWSPLAINING)

One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants (and Democrats)

BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons (A Deep Dive)

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics EMMANUEL MACRON | FRANCE | NFL | RIOTS | SPORTS | DONALD TRUMP

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

James Woods Sums Up Gavin Newsom and His Call for a 'Blue Tsunami' With One Glorious (NSFW) Word

James Woods Sums Up Gavin Newsom and His Call for a 'Blue Tsunami' With One Glorious (NSFW) Word

Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
Desperate for Clout on Elon's Platform, Two Broads Are Dragging Each Other — The Receipts Are Brutal

Desperate for Clout on Elon's Platform, Two Broads Are Dragging Each Other — The Receipts Are Brutal

Just Mindy

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos