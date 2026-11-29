Remember that lovely little Thanksgiving ad NBC slipped into its SNL special, the one the network has since yanked after Jewish groups rightly slammed the brain-dead, tone-deaf network?

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Well, somebody went digging into who actually made the thing, and the trail leads somewhere that shouldn't surprise anyone who's been paying attention. It turns out the folks behind it have a pretty impressive client list, and some of those names have been in the news a LOT lately.

Small world, huh?

It appears the people behind the antisemitic NBC commercial are the same ones who pushed messaging to get Abdul El-Sayed and Zohran Mamdani into office. 👇👇👇 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 29, 2026

Laura Loomer has the exclusive:

EXCLUSIVE: 🚨 Meet the Progressive Democrat Ad Agency Used By @ZohranKMamdani, @AbdulElSayed, @JoeBiden and @GinaHinojosaTX, @AOC Behind The Anti-Israel Ad Aired By @nbc During An @nbcsnl Thanksgiving Special 🚨 ‼️ Progressive Ad Firm “Middle Seat” @MiddleSeatCo Placed The Since Pulled Anti-Israel Ad That Aired on NBC During SNL Thanksgiving Special ‼️ Loomered Strategies @LoomeredStrat can exclusively report that Middle Seat, a full-service progressive Democrat advertising and fundraising firm, is tied to the production of the anti-Israel ad that ran during NBC’s Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving special and was later pulled. The 30-second spot, “Every Three Seconds,” was sponsored by the IMEU Policy Project @imeupolicy. It contrasted an American girl saving $400 for a bicycle with a Gaza girl on crutches missing a leg amid rubble, claiming U.S. taxpayers send $400 to Israel “every three seconds… to do this”. The ad then directed viewers to a site accusing Israel of “genocide”. NBC @nbc aired the ad on the November 25, 2026, Thanksgiving special. After backlash from Jewish groups, the network said senior management had been “unaware” and that the ad would not run again while NBC reviewed its approval process. Loomered Strategies has also uncovered a “Casting Networks” call for the project that explicitly described it as an IMEU commercial “bringing greater awareness to the genocide in Gaza” and required only New York/New Jersey local talent for the American-girl scenes (daughter, father, bike-shop roles). On the casting call, Middle Seat is listed as the Ad Agency. See screenshots below. 👇🏻 Middle Seat lists the Institute for Middle East Understanding among its clients. The firm has produced high-profile progressive work, including a partnership with New Yorkers for Lower Costs to create and place more than $1.7 million in TV and digital ads supporting Zohran Mamdani this year. Its client roster also includes the Biden Victory Fund, @AbdulElSayed, @GinaHinojosaTX, @katiehobbs, @BernieSanders, @Tim_Walz, Black Lives Matter, @AOC, and the Women’s March. The firm boasts on its website that “Middle Seat ran Abdul's digital fundraising program: email, short code and peer-to-peer texting, list rentals, direct-response advertising, and list building.” The Director of the ad is Ryan Hamelin @Ryan_Hamelin of “Best of Both Media LLC”. He has previously collaborated with Middle Seat on progressive spots. I found his Instagram account where he listed every single person involved in the creation of this ad. We now have their identities and the full archives of their accounts on social media so we know who engaged in the creation of this blood libel. Middle Seat’s involvement in the ad places a top progressive ad shop at the center of an ad whose core visuals equate U.S. aid to Israel with the deliberate maiming of children, the oldest form of anti-Semitism. This language and framing not only spread blood-libel, but the firm’s deep Democrat ties further casts doubt on NBC’s claim that their senior-level management was “unaware” of the ad before it aired. There’s a very good chance the firm’s deep entrenchment in Democrat media buying and placement is what allowed them to have such a cushy relationship with Left leaning NBC, which has a history of Democrat bias. Loomered Strategies is still investigating… and if anyone will find the linking relationship between Middle Seat and NBC executives, it’s us. RECEIPTS 👇🏻 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 28, 2026

She did indeed bring the receipts.

@StopAntisemites These folks are the green in the Red-Green Alliance: https://t.co/zgTJYWxvEC — 5th Gen AZ Family (@bullfrog35) November 29, 2026

@StopAntisemites Shocking. — Manhattan Mingle (@ManhattanMingle) November 29, 2026

Right? We feel shocked.

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