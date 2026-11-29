The next time any person from any country tries to say anything negative about America, remind them of this little factoid.

Can I ask a REALLY dumb question? GPS is completely free. Satellites are literally orbiting Earth right now to guide your car to the nearest coffee shop. No monthly bill. No setup cost. Works anywhere on the planet. So who is actually paying billions to launch and maintain all those satellites? How is this just free for everyone to use? 🤔 — Saanu (@Sanika__27) November 27, 2026

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To be fair, it's absolutely not a dumb question. It's something many people never give a second thought to. It's important though and so Twitter was happy to oblige.

You can thank the United States of America. 🇺🇸 — Ajit Pai (@AjitPai) November 28, 2026

Give out a rousing caw-caw to celebrate the greatness of America after reading that line.

You're welcome, rest of the world.

Absolute wonders everywhere — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 28, 2026

The greatest country ever known to man.

And Elon — eapenthampy (@eapenthampy) November 28, 2026

The Left hates to admit that.

Like 80-90% of the world has zero idea how much their life has improved because of America. — memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) November 27, 2026

That's the most infuriating part. Leftists sit around and complain about America. Call the people of this country 'colonizers' and demand our government pay recompense for deeds in our history. They never want to acknowledge all the good.

GPS isn’t free. The US taxpayer foots the bill so the rest of the world can find their way to their elitist summits and complain about us. — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) November 28, 2026

It’s not a dumb question. It’s the answer to the whole “USA has no culture” Our culture is so intertwined into your daily lives that it is as invisible as water is to a fish. — Adam Knowles (@it_a_me_knowlzy) November 27, 2026

Isn't that the truth?

That's a long story but it involves 1) the United States setting up an expensive, world-changing military technology 2) Russian communists shooting down a commercial airline flight with sitting US Congressmen 3) the Russians claiming earnestly that they are retarded and can't tell a commercial plane from a spy plane 4) the US opening GPS to the entire world for free to help Russia avoid these kinds of embarrassing war crimes — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) November 28, 2026

THE GOOD PEOPLE AT THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF WAR! https://t.co/8EQmvVUezy — Crémieux (@cremieuxrecueil) November 28, 2026

Everyone rise and sing 'The National Anthem".

American taxpayers. GPS belongs to the US government and is run by the US space force, in 2026, defence spending on it was about $730 million, plus around $100 million from the department of transportation. US law actually says the civilian signal has to be free. so why can't they charge you? because your phone never talks to the satellites. each GPS satellite just broadcasts two things, over and over: where it is, and the exact time from an atomic clock on board. your phone listens to four or more of them, compares how long each signal took to arrive, and works out where you are. it's one-way, like a radio station. you can't bill someone who only listens. that's also why GPS itself can't track you, the satellites have no idea you exist. it's your phone and your apps that know where you are, and they're the ones sending it somewhere. so why give it away? after 1983, when a korean airliner strayed into soviet airspace and was shot down, reagan announced GPS would be opened to civilian use until 2000 the public signal was deliberately degraded. clinton switched that off, and accurate GPS has been free ever since. and it's not only GPS anymore. europe has galileo, russia has GLONASS, china has beidou. your phone probably uses several at once. The thing with free is: anyone can listen, and nothing checks that the signal is real. it's also incredibly faint by the time it reaches the ground. that's why jamming and spoofing, drowning out the signal or faking it, are now a serious problem for ships and planes. and the coffee shop directions are the least of it. Banks, power grids and phone networks all set their clocks by those satellites. — IT Guy (@T3chFalcon) November 27, 2026

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The life of everyone in the world is better when the United States is running things.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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