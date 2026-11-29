Minor league teams tend to be open to more unusual halftime or intermission acts to keep crowds entertained during downtime. An Alabama-based minor league hockey team sprang for such a performer.

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Here’s what happened on the ice when the Huntsville Havoc brought some 'slink' to the rink. (WATCH)

Us: “Yeah just some sort of intermission entertainment, it doesn’t matter, just 10 minutes of mite hockey or something”



The Huntsville Havoc: pic.twitter.com/OfWKg4L9Uu — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) November 28, 2026

This would do me in if I was on shrooms — CFB 24Seven (@CFB24Seven) November 28, 2026

Do not watch this while under the influence — Kunta ⛓️🐈‍⬛ 👑 (@Xraccbrisket) November 28, 2026

That’s good advice. We don’t want anyone to recoil in terror or spring out of their seat.

One witness to the performance says she and others had no idea what they were looking at.

I was there. My fiancé & I came back from concessions only to see that... thing... on the ice & had many questions — Rocket Daddy (@BravesSwearJar_) November 28, 2026

Were people… enjoying this? — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) November 28, 2026

I heard no applause. Just the silence of abject horror — Rocket Daddy (@BravesSwearJar_) November 28, 2026

That can’t be right. It’s supposed to be 'fun for a girl or a boy.'

At least one woman enjoyed the bouncy act. (WATCH)

New footage unlocked pic.twitter.com/PfiAN8hxz8 — Microplastics Enjoyer (@cicero_but_lame) November 28, 2026

what is this even called. how do you learn you can do this — legs (@ESCLegs) November 28, 2026

The Human Slinky — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) November 28, 2026

Probably best to stick to flat surfaces and avoid stairs.

Posters didn’t like that explanation, so they came up with their own. Some are out of this world.

"and now for the intermission, we've got a creature that the Air Force recovered from a crashed anomalous craft in the 1940s" — Rune Scimitar (@_runescimitar) November 28, 2026

Kill it before it lays its eggs in the Zamboni! — Dylan Gronlund (@DylanGronlund) November 28, 2026

A creature from the fourth dimension in its death throes as it's forced to adapt to the third dimension. — Sonny Burnett (@rtjcmi) November 28, 2026

love it, but there needs to be like 11 more of them out there — Irregular Joe (@notseelen) November 28, 2026

I can’t explain why, but I like this — Censorious (@CensoredThought) November 28, 2026

best hockey intermission i ever saw. usually it’s just a couple of kids racing for 2 minutes — degen poet (@solanapoet) November 28, 2026

my slinky doing a side quest instead of going down the stairs like i wanted it to: — Hair Follycle (@Mika_Everywhere) November 28, 2026

Imagine going to a job interview and having to explain ‘Human Slinky’ on your resume.

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