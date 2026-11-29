This editor doesn't follow comedians or watch any of the hundreds of stand-up specials on Netflix (except for Ricky Gervais), so Tim Robinson might be a big name. This editor just learned today that he's the guy in the "You Sure About That?" meme. According to Fox News, he's the star of "I Think You Should Leave," which, again, this editor has never seen. It's amazing, though, how angry some comedians reveal themselves to be on social media. Fox News reports that Robinson lost it over a California police department posting a memorial video honoring a fallen K-9 officer.

Advertisement

Comedian Tim Robinson unloads on a California police department in the comment section of a memorial video honoring a K-9 officer killed in the line of duty. The “I Think You Should Leave” star attacked the Burbank Police Department on Instagram under a tribute marking one year since K-9 Spike was fatally shot by an armed suspect following a traffic stop. “Dirty pigs made a dog do their violence! Now they celebrate their abuse of an innocent animal? Scum bag pigs.” Robinson also accused officers of forcing the 4-year-old Belgian Malinois into a deadly situation and later blasted the department when his comments disappeared, asking, “What are you trying to hide pigs??!!” Burbank police denied deleting the remarks, telling Fox News Digital that Instagram’s automated moderation policies hide offensive comments on their own. See what Tim Robinson wrote under the K-9 memorial video and how Burbank police responded: https://t.co/VbLMO8elaG — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 28, 2026

The post continues:

… since K-9 Spike was fatally shot by an armed suspect following a traffic stop. “Dirty pigs made a dog do their violence! Now they celebrate their abuse of an innocent animal? Scum bag pigs.” Robinson also accused officers of forcing the 4-year-old Belgian Malinois into a deadly situation and later blasted the department when his comments disappeared, asking, “What are you trying to hide pigs??!!” Burbank police denied deleting the remarks, telling Fox News Digital that Instagram’s automated moderation policies hide offensive comments on their own.

@FoxNews I love the dog. I don’t know who @tsrobinson23 is. https://t.co/FR46RZru7w — Athan (@athanoflasvegas) November 28, 2026

@FoxNews Thank you. I've never heard of #TimRobinson but now I know he's a POS. — Just Raiders Baby! (@TXRaidersFan) November 28, 2026

@FoxNews He left a rant under a memorial for a K-9 shot in the line of duty. I think you should leave, Tim. Who looks at that tribute and thinks, yeah, this is my moment? — Robert Toney (@RobertJoeToney) November 28, 2026

@FoxNews This guy has a history of mental health issues, I'm not certain this is revealing of how he really thinks rather he may be in need of help again. — Dave Try (@DaveTrynn) November 28, 2026

@FoxNews Who here hasn’t gotten drunk and posted a bunch of regrettable comments on a memorial post? — Bilbo Haggis (@Bilbo_Haggis) November 28, 2026

@FoxNews That dog knew more about loyalty and understanding then the hopefully ex-comedian will ever discover in his lifetime. — Mike E V (@Mike_E_V) November 28, 2026

@FoxNews What a douchebag! Get bent Tim Robinson. Nobody will be posting a tribute to your life and bravery I can assure you that. — TellTaleTart (@TartTale42138) November 28, 2026

@FoxNews Well, there goes anything I watched of his. Right out the window, garbage human. — Oh Deer (@ohdeer314159265) November 28, 2026

@FoxNews The dog was shot by an illegal fleeing the police. But, yeah, Tim, the cops are the bad guys — RG (@simmerjustice) November 28, 2026

Advertisement

@FoxNews I love when people think that comedians are just happy people on the inside and walking around without a ton of personal trauma — AshD.5150 (@AshD_HD_5150) November 28, 2026

Apparently.

@FoxNews He seems nice. https://t.co/2l8Tvo655n — HawaiiNoKaOi (@HawaiiNeiNoKaOi) November 28, 2026

@FoxNews He should actually jump off a bridge. Not funny. Not edgy. Full on jump, bro. — Leo (@cybergeck) November 28, 2026

Actors (like John Cusack), singers who had a couple of hits in the '80s (looking at you, Richard Marx), comedians … they all seem to be so angry … like deranged angry. Dangerous to be around angry.

***

Editor's Note: Don't miss Twitchy's massive holiday sale! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join our team of Patriots today and help us fight for the truth, fight against the Democrats' radical agenda, and fight to take our country back.