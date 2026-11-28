Leftist women in America think they have it bad and keep electing leadership chummy with radical Islam, but they have no idea how bad it can get.

Afghan women in Balkh province, in northern Afghanistan, are facing new restrictions under the Taliban, with hospitals and clinics ordered to stop using female patients’ names in official documents, prescriptions and medical records, instead referring to them as “Bibi.” The directive comes amid a wider crackdown that has barred women from medical training and further restricted their access to qualified healthcare providers. — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 27, 2026

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Just wait until the Hamas Caucus has even more power in America. It will get so much worse.

Actual, evil misogyny — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 27, 2026

This is what American women should ACTUALLY be worried about.

@guypbenson The crazy part is that blue-haired liberals are protesting to bring this into our country 🤦‍♀️ — 🌟American🇺🇸Woman🌟 (@YourGAHomeGirl) November 28, 2026

They're practically begging for it.

@guypbenson They are erasing the individual woman and making women a non-entity. — S. Easland (@sdeasland1) November 28, 2026

That's their eventual goal in America, as well.

@guypbenson This is what Joe Biden did. Besides giving up our airbase and billions in equipment along with dead soldiers and leaving those who helped us behind. He single handily doomed these poor women to the horror show of a life they are now living. Stupidity has consequences…. — Wamy Lou who (@WamyLou) November 28, 2026

@guypbenson @MattFinnFNC They really lost the plot. It’s going to be really tough to sustain your population without any women as you kill them off. — Susan Bartle 📚 (@smbartle) November 28, 2026

They aren't actually rocket scientists, plus they are fine with marrying literal young teens, so they don't need the old lady thirty-year-old women.

@guypbenson Feminists RN: https://t.co/RarBv8ZLVT — Squiffy (@Squiffy1025) November 28, 2026

@guypbenson The left is voting for this. — Jerry Makes Me Drink🇺🇲🚛 (@Jay_At_Allsups) November 28, 2026

@guypbenson It’s the nickname of Israel’s leader, their most hated person. Odd they call women the same. — Sandra Davis Pudoff (@DavisPudoff) November 28, 2026

It's very telling.

@guypbenson Pure evil! — David Pooley (@Poolio1960) November 28, 2026

Can the women’s movement get back to focusing on real horrors being faced by women around the world and stop making up things to be outraged about in America? — Teresa (@ListenSouthern) November 28, 2026

They're too busy worrying about microaggressions happening to American women like a man helpfully explaining something to them.

Islam subjugates women — Deb Pirtle (@popcorn6218) November 28, 2026

@CBSNews Erasing woman, mother, girl, female...wonder how it started? — Tina Descovich 🇺🇸 (@TinaDescovich) November 28, 2026

Also, things like calling breastfeeding mothers, 'chest feeders'.

@CBSNews Meanwhile liberal women cosplay in Handmaid costumes pretending they're oppressed in the west while supporting Islamic political candidates who want to force them into a real costume and only refer to them as "Bibi". — Someone Important (@justimportant2) November 27, 2026

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American liberal women are grasping at any reason to think they have a problem.

@CBSNews Have keffiyeh-wearing feminists already explained that the Taliban is a peaceful traditional community? https://t.co/FAkrFvw2B3 — Lion’s Den (@liondenden) November 28, 2026

It would be humorous if it wasn't so accurate.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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