The New York Times certainly isn't counting on columnist Nicholas Kristof to sell any subscriptions, because he seems to deem everything he writes so important to the public that he gives it all away as gift articles. This one seems like a rerun of the column he ran in June, when Kristof "cited many, many names of people who have died because of [Elon] Musk's aid cuts." Now Kristof has turned his attention to South Sudan and written a piece called "What the World's Richest Man Did to the World's Poorest Children."

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In @nytopinion “Elon Musk has continued to insist that ‘zero’ children died after he fed the United States Agency for International Development ‘into the wood chipper,’ so I invited him to join me on an Africa trip. He declined,” @nickkristof writes. https://t.co/bzOUq0YcaN — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 28, 2026

Who would turn down a trip to South Sudan with Kristof?

Kristof can't seem to stop himself from writing column-length X posts:

Elon Musk insists that no one died after he slashed humanitarian aid. So I went to the field in South Sudan -- where the cuts left one clinic I visited with no antibiotics, no running water, no aspirin, no hand sanitizer -- and found the graveyards filling because of his recklessness. Moms die in childbirth, kids from malnutrition and everyone from lack of access to medical care. One of the greatest American programs was PEPFAR, which saved lives of people with HIV/AIDS with medicines costing just 12 cents a day. Now AIDS orphans are dying because of the way Musk cut the community health workers who made the system work. I had invited Musk to come on a trip like this to see the consequences of aid cuts. He declined. But I renew my offer: Elon, I'm happy to travel with you to look at aid programs so you can push reform -- necessary! -- without killing hundreds of thousands of children. And I hope that Democrats, who have been powerful critics of aid cuts, will use their new power in the new Congress not just to criticize Trump on this point but also to restore and revitalize lifesaving and transformative aid. Here's a gift link to my column: https://t.co/3OOTDogQIp Thoughts welcome. — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) November 28, 2026

The post continues:

… recklessness. Moms die in childbirth, kids from malnutrition and everyone from lack of access to medical care. One of the greatest American programs was PEPFAR, which saved lives of people with HIV/AIDS with medicines costing just 12 cents a day. Now AIDS orphans are dying because of the way Musk cut the community health workers who made the system work. I had invited Musk to come on a trip like this to see the consequences of aid cuts. He declined. But I renew my offer: Elon, I'm happy to travel with you to look at aid programs so you can push reform — necessary! — without killing hundreds of thousands of children. And I hope that Democrats, who have been powerful critics of aid cuts, will use their new power in the new Congress not just to criticize Trump on this point but also to restore and revitalize lifesaving and transformative aid. Here's a gift link to my column: https://nytimes.com/2026/11/28/opinion/elon-musk-usaid-south-sudan.html?unlocked_article_code=1.T1E._4iJ.iWNNFX0rV0fB&smid=url-share Thoughts welcome.

Katie Miller had thoughts:

The New York Times and @NickKristof are back with the same USAID script: tragic scenes, junk models, and a verdict written in advance. Their biased reporting shows a reckless disregard for the truth and just another blatant political attack on @elonmusk. Nick admits in his own column, "We don't know how many have died so far." Then he cites two projections anyway: • A Boston University "Impact Counter" estimate of 780,000 deaths, which is a model, not a verified body count. • A Lancet forecast he turns into "88 children dying each hour." That paper projected deaths through 2030. It's not a current death rate. It's a spreadsheet. It's the same family of studies that claimed USAID alone prevented 92 million deaths, which is more than the entire global improvement over that period. Where is the New York Times fact checker? On South Sudan: • The Gabat clinic is a government clinic with no running water or electricity. South Sudan's rulers have taken in more than $25 billion in oil money since 2011 while public health collapsed. • Staff unpaid since March at a government clinic is a payroll failure in Juba. • Congress still funded PEPFAR at $4.8 billion in FY2026, and the number of people on HIV treatment held stable. • Evelyn Letio told him her own government should be helping her. He ignores that for his own bias. His conclusion was decided in advance. — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) November 28, 2026

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The post continues:

… column, "We don't know how many have died so far." Then he cites two projections anyway: • A Boston University "Impact Counter" estimate of 780,000 deaths, which is a model, not a verified body count. • A Lancet forecast he turns into "88 children dying each hour." That paper projected deaths through 2030. It's not a current death rate. It's a spreadsheet. It's the same family of studies that claimed USAID alone prevented 92 million deaths, which is more than the entire global improvement over that period. Where is the New York Times fact-checker? On South Sudan: • The Gabat clinic is a government clinic with no running water or electricity. South Sudan's rulers have taken in more than $25 billion in oil money since 2011 while public health collapsed. • Staff unpaid since March at a government clinic is a payroll failure in Juba. • Congress still funded PEPFAR at $4.8 billion in FY2026, and the number of people on HIV treatment held stable. • Evelyn Letio told him her own government should be helping her. He ignores that for his own bias. His conclusion was decided in advance.

Of course it was. And anyone citing The Lancet as a source has as much credibility as someone claiming that the IDF has trained dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners. The Lancet found, by pulling a number out of thin air, that Musk will have killed 14 million people by 2030 with his USAID cuts — a fiction often repeated by Rep. Ro Khanna.

DataRepublican also had thoughts:

What Kristof will not tell you is that according to the New York Times, South Sudan itself is the product of aid agencies such as USAID. Our aid trained their military and built their institutions. As all that money was flowing, 400,000 died in civil war and China plundered their oil. The "democracy" field does not take any responsibility for all the bloodshed occurring under its watch. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 28, 2026

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The post continues:

… their oil. The "democracy" field does not take any responsibility for all the bloodshed occurring under its watch.

Bumping up this article in light of today's NYT smear piece. It is rich for NYT to claim USAID cuts caused deaths in South Sudan, because South Sudan in and of itself was an USAID-aligned creation in the first place. USA spent massive amounts of money building military and governing institutions there. South Sudan ended up in civil war and having all their resources pillaged by China. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 28, 2026

The post continues:

… governing institutions there. South Sudan ended up in civil war and having all their resources pillaged by China.

Hi Nick. I worked with South Sudan since before it was independent. In 2011, Hillary called all South Sudan NGOs to the West Wing for a private meeting. She denied USAID because Garang’s new government rejected her Western imperialist mandates, such as the UN agenda and gay marriage (she never demanded the same of Muslim countries). She drove a stake into a potential ally’s heart. Our NGO is self sufficient and run by natives. It is not dependent on anything from the US. I know first hand how toxic USAID is. It is imperialism and hate wrapped in a velvet glove of dependency and run by “white saviors.” I HATE it and so do native people. I rejoiced when Musk shut it down. But not as viscerally as the South Sudanese people. — Chai For Congress 2026 CT-1 (@docchai2022) November 28, 2026

The post continues:

… marriage (she never demanded the same of Muslim countries). She drove a stake into a potential ally’s heart. Our NGO is self-sufficient and run by natives. It is not dependent on anything from the US. I know firsthand how toxic USAID is. It is imperialism and hate wrapped in a velvet glove of dependency and run by “white saviors.” I HATE it and so do native people. I rejoiced when Musk shut it down. But not as viscerally as the South Sudanese people.

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Kristof embodies the white savior complex.

Someone noted that The New York Times always puts Kristof's reporting under the "Opinion" banner, so if anyone questions the reporting, they can always just say, "Well, you know, that's just, like, Kristof's opinion, man."

@NickKristof I'm convinced that anyone who is defending USAID after everything we've learned over the past couple of days was involved with the massive theft of the American taxpayer. — Liberty Seeker (@ldrumm) November 28, 2026

Has The New York Times done ANY articles or reports on the vast fraud within USAID? I asked @grok. Answer below. Of course they haven’t. They spend their time trying to discredit Elon Musk and DOGE vs admitting that spending $20+ million for circumcisions for LGBTQ frogs is pure lunacy and fraud. (Yes that example is a joke but the real list is just as ludicrous). With the amount of fraud pumped out from USAID, do we really think the fraud recipients would just roll over and accept it? Of course not. They retaliate. They fire bomb Tesla dealerships. They write hit pieces. They scream and claim “people are dying” with no specific examples. It really is amazing the mental gymnastics people are going through trying to justify the USAID line items that were cut. One would think EVERYONE would be outraged at our tax dollars being laundered and wasted. — Madmartigan (@Pop_Collapse) November 28, 2026

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… pure lunacy and fraud. (Yes, that example is a joke, but the real list is just as ludicrous). With the amount of fraud pumped out from USAID, do we really think the fraud recipients would just roll over and accept it? Of course not. They retaliate. They fire bomb Tesla dealerships. They write hit pieces. They scream and claim “people are dying” with no specific examples. It really is amazing the mental gymnastics people are going through trying to justify the USAID line items that were cut. One would think EVERYONE would be outraged at our tax dollars being laundered and wasted.

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@NickKristof I read to paragraph 24 for the death toll. It starts with “We don’t know.” Funny how much more confident the opening sounded. — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) November 28, 2026

@NickKristof @chessninja Then it’s really a shame all of that taxpayer money was wasted on fraud and grift huh? — Trish "the Dish" (@TrishtheSkeptic) November 28, 2026

@NickKristof You're a gaslighting liar. The aid was put under the control of State. Just because you're jealous of @elonmusk doesn't give you a right to gaslight America against him. You didn't listen to his interview or you're just horribly wrong. Which is it Nick? — THOMAS B PHILLIPS (@RetDAArchitect) November 28, 2026

Again, this is the guy who reported that Israel had trained dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners. We'd guess he's just horribly wrong.

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