Make Up Your Dang Mind, Hakeem: Supreme Court Whiplash: Pack It Yesterday, Praise...
Fetterman Roasts Dem ‘Crazypants’ as Media Pulls a Classic: Total Amnesia Until the...
Hands Off, Bros: Muslim Grad’s Handshake Ban Goes Viral, Proving Tolerance is One-Way
Unbothered King: Justice Clarence Thomas Walks Through Capitol with Zero Drama While Media...
Nationalism is Toxic Poison... Unless It's Ilhan Omar Twerking for Somalia, Then It's...
Holy Projection, Batman! Jennifer Welch Breaks the Irony Meter Screeching About 'White Med...
AP: Iran Eliminated From World Cup in ‘Heartbreaking Fashion’
MAZE Caught Bill Maher in Quite a Moment of 'Claiming an Election Is...
Fixed It for You! X Claps Back HARD at 'Proud Socialist's' Ignorant Capitalism...
Try Reading This Word in a HuffPost Report About What Nancy Pelosi's Doing...
Schumer & Jeffries Get Dumped by Their Own Party
Classic Mehdi Hasan: Israel Recognizes Gay Marriages from Abroad, Muslim Nations Execute G...
Out-Crazy'ing the CRAZY --> Scott Wiener Attacked by ANOTHER Psycho Pro-Palestinian Nutbal...
No WONDER She Deleted Them: CNN Digs Up OLD Posts From Commie/Dem Darializa...

Nicholas ‘Dog Rape’ Kristof Names Children Who Have Died From Elon Musk’s Aid Cuts

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on June 29, 2026
AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

Ever since Elon Musk became the world's first trillionaire, there has been a glut of stories about how DOGE's dismantling of the Democratic slush fund of USAID has resulted in the deaths of 4.5 million children. Musk has had enough from Democrat mouthpiece Rep. Ro Khanna about how he "needs to answer" for 4.5 million children "sentenced to death and has threatened to sue. Khanna backed off and offered a debate instead.

Advertisement

Khanna got his numbers from a study in the once-respected medical journal The Lancet, which found that Musk will have killed 14 million people by 2030.

Musk has claimed that no one can come up with the name of one person who's died as a direct result of USAID being dismantled.

This claim upset Obama bro Tommy Vietor:

Nicholas Kristof, who recently published his opinion piece in which he claimed that Palestinian prisoners were being raped by dogs trained by the IDF. The New York Times stood by the piece. Now, he's naming names of those who've died.

Recommended

Hands Off, Bros: Muslim Grad’s Handshake Ban Goes Viral, Proving Tolerance is One-Way
justmindy
Advertisement

The post continues:

… *Yamah Freeman was a 23-year-old woman who died in childbirth because Musk cut funding for the diesel for ambulances in her part of Liberia. She couldn't get to a hospital and died as people were carrying her there. I talked to her parents and sister in their village.

*Gbessey Kiadu, age 1, died of malaria because of his cuts to malaria medication in Liberia. I talked to his mom in her village.

*Ibrahim Koroma, an infant, died of AIDS in Sierra Leone after he interrupted HIV supplies. I talked to health workers who cared for him.

*Achol Deng was an 8-year-old girl with HIV in South Sudan who died when Musk cut funding for the health care worker who provided her medicines. I talked to the healthcare workers.

I could go on and on. In almost every village you go to in South Sudan, Uganda, Liberia, Sierra Leone or other countries I reported in, you find people dying because of aid cuts. I challenge Musk: Come with me on a reporting trip, and we'll talk to these moms and dads, and you'll see the dying children themselves. I think if you see the kids whose lives are at stake, maybe you'll change your mind.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

It really is time to stop infantilizing Africa. Why are the governments of South Sudan, Uganda, Liberia, and Sierra Leone unable to survive without American tax dollars funneled through corrupt NGOs?

Advertisement

That's this editor's question. We've sent billions in aid. We're still sending aid. Musk is a convenient target, but he didn't even have the authority to shut down USAID … he was acting strictly as an advisor. But let's make him responsible for every child who dies in Africa.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

AFRICA ELON MUSK USAID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hands Off, Bros: Muslim Grad’s Handshake Ban Goes Viral, Proving Tolerance is One-Way
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Fetterman Roasts Dem ‘Crazypants’ as Media Pulls a Classic: Total Amnesia Until the Primary’s Over
justmindy
Fixed It for You! X Claps Back HARD at 'Proud Socialist's' Ignorant Capitalism vs. Socialism Meme
Grateful Calvin
Unbothered King: Justice Clarence Thomas Walks Through Capitol with Zero Drama While Media Begs for Leaks
justmindy
Nationalism is Toxic Poison... Unless It's Ilhan Omar Twerking for Somalia, Then It's Beautiful Pride
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hands Off, Bros: Muslim Grad’s Handshake Ban Goes Viral, Proving Tolerance is One-Way justmindy
Advertisement