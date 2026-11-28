This photo was posted of a group of new lawyers in the U.K. They try to be fancy over the pond and call them 'barristers', but they're lawyers. Let's be real. Plus, they're clowns.

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Congratulations to the 80 new barristers Called to the Bar this afternoon. Wishing you the best of luck in your legal career. https://t.co/SsRmOCjopj — Middle Temple (@middletemple) November 25, 2026

Wearing their silly little wigs and robes. Judge Judy would never.

This is absolutely wild. Not one English person in sight. The Great Replacement in one image. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 28, 2026

Matt Walsh noticed one thing when he saw the picture.

There are several other groups and it’s all the same. I think I counted maybe two white men in all of the groups combined. Pure lunacy. The mathematical chance of this happening accidentally is essentially zero. https://t.co/R7r6nIL1o3 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 28, 2026

Basically, there were very few white people and almost no men. To leftists, that's a win.

@MattWalshBlog @seanmdav Astonishing — Scott Morefield (@scottmorefield) November 28, 2026

That's one word for it.

@MattWalshBlog What does an English person look like Matthew? — Ambreen Bhatti (@amzbhatti07) November 28, 2026

Now, leftists will play stupid.

@amzbhatti07 What does a Nigerian person look like? — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 28, 2026

What does a Japanese person look like? What does a Chinese person look like? There are pictures we form in our heads when someone asks a reasonable question.

@MattWalshBlog @amzbhatti07 Why can't you people answer a question without asking another one? — Ranchhoddas Shamaldas Chanchad (@BinaryBit01) November 28, 2026

Because the question is pertinent to the discussion.

@BinaryBit01 @MattWalshBlog @amzbhatti07 Because your question is stupid we know what English people look like. — Particles in a Box (@Eric65222494) November 28, 2026

Exactly.

@MattWalshBlog You didn't say the same when all judges in America were replaced. — MaggyMae (@BMorebounded) November 28, 2026

He kind of did.

@BMorebounded I’ve been saying this about judges in our country for years — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 28, 2026

That's true. A whole lot of people just refused to listen.

@MattWalshBlog Great replacement just means conquest, Mr. Walsh. They figured out that emotional manipulation is more powerful than the strongest military in human history. — American Sincerist (@FirstAllan2) November 28, 2026

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And now they are doing it in the United States.

Can’t wait for you to be replaced so you shut the f**k up — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) November 28, 2026

The Left really wants Matt Walsh to shut up. They hate conservatives with a platform.

That’s because Liberal English people voted for this. That’s the tragedy. — Lucas U. Curcio (@MethodMinistry) November 28, 2026

People voting against their best interests.

Very few men, as well. — Mark Impomeni (@MarkImpomeni) November 28, 2026

The Left also hates them.

Bizarre. How can this possibly be? — Mahound's Paradise (@MahoundParadise) November 28, 2026

That's what happens when liberals are in charge.

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