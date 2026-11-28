It's been said that "to a hammer, everything looks like a nail," and the same is true when it comes to "climate reporters" and global warming.

The attempted climate change fearmongering over the years via all the "we have ____ years until ____ happens" doomsday predictions that never come to fruition has led to a stalemate even on the Left.

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COP31, the United Nations' annual climate conference, ended Sunday without a final agreement after days of contentious talks collapsed, mainly because of disputes between nations pushing to phase out fossil fuel use and others opposed to doing so. https://t.co/ZAkMrgADcZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 22, 2026

The eco alarmists have been discredited and proven wrong repeatedly, but that's not about to stop them.

We need look no further than the east coast storms on Thanksgiving for another example of a "climate correspondent" living by the "always be closing" philosophy.

CNN's chief climate correspondent on the Thanksgiving storm: "This is a preview of life on Earth in five to 10 years in the future as the planet overheats." https://t.co/YrD9d4rJ5g — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 27, 2026

Give it a rest, dude. However, the prospect of being able to cancel every Thanksgiving parade in the future must be exciting to Mayor Mamdani.

@townhallcom It's always 5 to 10 years. It's been 50 years. When does 5 to 10 years ever happen? — Nemo Stone (@NemoGneiss) November 27, 2026

It never happens, and they just move on and hope nobody noticed. Unfortunately for them, most people have noticed.

@townhallcom https://t.co/V6smmku8rj — Robin M (@RobinM05223451) November 27, 2026

Here's good advice from CNN's chief climate correspondent: "weather is not climate" https://t.co/EM9kCCcF2j — Ryan Maue (@RyanWeather) November 27, 2026

Well would you look at that!

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