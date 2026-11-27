You'd think the one place you could escape politics on a holiday weekend would be the weather report. Highs, lows, a little snow, maybe a cute map with swirly arrows.

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Nope.

While a nor'easter was barreling up the coast, somebody at The Weather Channel decided the forecast needed a little extra commentary about the guy currently living at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Hey, @weatherchannel - wut??? “the White House, always beautiful, regardless of the resident of that home.” https://t.co/1b8IAwuOtT — Mike Opelka (@stuntbrain) November 26, 2026

It lasted all of 12 seconds, but that was plenty of time for X to notice, and folks were NOT having it.

@stuntbrain @weatherchannel I don’t tune in to the Weather Channel for political snark remarks, I tune in, or used to tune in, for weather. Bye 👋 — 🙏🏻❤️🤍💙 (@Rox15139) November 27, 2026

@stuntbrain @CurtisHouck @weatherchannel How disrespectful! Fire that bum. @StephenM — joe miller (@JoeMiller4547) November 26, 2026

@stuntbrain @weatherchannel @weatherchannel - WTF? Unacceptable!!! Apology better be forthcoming. — Autumnleaves (@HerockV) November 27, 2026

Imagine if they had said this while Biden or even Obama was in office?

Shameful.

@stuntbrain @weatherchannel @JMichaelsNews care to explain why you said “regardless who’s in the Whitehouse”? You’re a weather guy. Just report. — Not Tired of Winning (@SleepyCornPop) November 26, 2026

@stuntbrain @weatherchannel lol the weather channel. No one watches that crap anymore. — Staci (@ATexanFirst) November 27, 2026

Full disclosure, this editor prefers Accuweather. Just putting that out there.

@stuntbrain @weatherchannel Scum — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) November 27, 2026

Seriously, who had the Weather Channel getting political on their Black Friday bingo card? It's a weather report. The job is pretty simple: tell us if it's going to rain and how cold it'll be. Nobody needs a meteorologist's opinion on who lives in the White House, and judging by the replies, X agreed. Pretty much everyone had the same reaction.

@stuntbrain @weatherchannel Little man has feelings. 🙄 — Beth 🇺🇸 (@heritage_grl) November 26, 2026

@stuntbrain @weatherchannel Hey @weatherchannel 👇👇👇👇👇👇 https://t.co/B726HdhRTw — Carol RN *Miss Rush & the Gipper* 👩‍⚕️🇺🇸 🇮🇱🦈 (@pasqueflower19) November 27, 2026

Pretty bad.

@stuntbrain @weatherchannel Are you kidding me, @weatherchannel ? You do know over 50% of us voted for the current occupant of the WH, right? — 🇺🇸HopefulAmerican🇺🇸 (@AftertheRain321) November 27, 2026

But Trump ... REEEE!

Nobody tunes in to The Weather Channel for hot takes. We want to know whether to salt the driveway and if our flight's getting canceled. That's it. But apparently even the forecast has to come with a side of resistance now. Here's a tip, Weather Channel: stick to the radar.

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The only storm anyone asked you to track was the one coming up the coast, not the one in your head.

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