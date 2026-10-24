CNN and MS NOW Journos Miss When 'Objective Reporters' Were Covering the WH (Yeah, About That...)

The Trump White House has invited in reporters from new media to cover what's going on during his second term, and some of the "traditional" outlets have been doing some pearl clutching over being at least partially shut out or ignored.

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Some of those at the "traditional" outlets live in a world of their own creation, and this clip from @WesternLensman serves as more proof. This is amazing:

This is hysterical. Dana Bash tells Nicolle Wallace that "real objective reporters" from "traditional news networks" are being undermined by reporters from right-leaning outlets. Because they ask "Dear Leader" question like "'I'm sorry, Mr. President. Are you great or are you just excellent?" Dana Bash. Nicolle Wallace. CNN. MSNOW. Bashing other outlets for being partisan and undermining the real objective journos. They would seriously have you believe that a Biden or Obama press conference wasn't full of sycophantic media. I'm dead. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 24, 2026

"Because they ask 'Dear Leader' question like 'I'm sorry, Mr. President. Are you great or are you just excellent?' Dana Bash. Nicolle Wallace. CNN. MSNOW. Bashing other outlets for being partisan and undermining the real objective journos. They would seriously have you believe that a Biden or Obama press conference wasn't full of sycophantic media."

The unintentional hilarity combined with the lack of self-awareness is off the charts with those two. And that's coming from two "journalists" who no doubt considered Jim Acosta to be an objective reporter.

Didn't they report every favorite flavor of ice cream Joe Biden? Did they ever ask why he was only available two hours a day? — Martin Miller 🐜🍴 (@cepheus7mm) October 24, 2026

Remember when a New York Times reporter asked Obama what he found to be the most enchanting thing about his first 100 days?

This is hysterical 😆 Guess these 2 don’t realize we can watch old clips of how CNN & MSNBC fawned over Obama and Biden 😆😆😆 — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) October 24, 2026

This tugs at the heartstrings. https://t.co/xwBfKTYS2s — tree hugging sister 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) October 24, 2026

@WesternLensman Dear Leader Joe Biden given questions in advance is peak journalistic sycophancy. https://t.co/UIROqwXRYM — Curioser and Curiosest (@Curioserrr) October 24, 2026

Ah yes, the days of "real objective reporters" covering the White House!

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