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CNN and MS NOW Journos Miss When 'Objective Reporters' Were Covering the WH (Yeah, About That...)

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 24, 2026 12:19 PM
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CNN and MS NOW Journos Miss When 'Objective Reporters' Were Covering the WH (Yeah, About That...)
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The Trump White House has invited in reporters from new media to cover what's going on during his second term, and some of the "traditional" outlets have been doing some pearl clutching over being at least partially shut out or ignored.

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Some of those at the "traditional" outlets live in a world of their own creation, and this clip from @WesternLensman serves as more proof. This is amazing: 

"Because they ask 'Dear Leader' question like 'I'm sorry, Mr. President. Are you great or are you just excellent?' Dana Bash. Nicolle Wallace. CNN. MSNOW. Bashing other outlets for being partisan and undermining the real objective journos. They would seriously have you believe that a Biden or Obama press conference wasn't full of sycophantic media."

The unintentional hilarity combined with the lack of self-awareness is off the charts with those two. And that's coming from two "journalists" who no doubt considered Jim Acosta to be an objective reporter. 

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Remember when a New York Times reporter asked Obama what he found to be the most enchanting thing about his first 100 days? 

Ah yes, the days of "real objective reporters" covering the White House!

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News Topics CNN | JOE BIDEN | MEDIA BIAS | MSNBC | WHITE HOUSE

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