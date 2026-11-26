It's time for Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren to again make a heap big fool of herself.

Earlier we told you about Warren's effort to explain why your Thanksgiving dinner this year costs 11 percent more this year. As usual we're expected to forget that the previous administration ever happened.

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@SenWarren Thanksgiving dinner this year is 8.5% below the record Americans paid in 2022 under Joe Biden. https://t.co/daUZDiXCVj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 25, 2026

Next up, Warren stuck with the holiday theme by using a pie to try and let everybody know how many Americans have less because a few are taking huge slices of the nation's pie.

Wealth inequality is easier to understand when there's a pie. https://t.co/qcmfelUem3 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 25, 2026

"I'll take 'Fixed Pie Fallacy' for $500, Alex."

Community Note: Economists note that national wealth is not fixed; the total “pie” expands through productivity, innovation, and investment. Real U.S. wealth and living standards have risen substantially over time even as relative shares have changed.

Warren's deploying the "zero sum game" trick that class warfare Democrats like to play.

@SenWarren My seventeen year old understands economics better than you. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) November 26, 2026

People like Warren prey on the economically illiterate (that or she's actually clueless as well).

First of all, don't talk to me like I'm stupid. And second, I don't want anyone else's wealth. I want to create my own. — Amy 🐘🦙🚫🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️ (@WaltzingMtilda) November 26, 2026

@SenWarren Here. You need this. https://t.co/Shee2qS8zG — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) November 25, 2026

Read that book twice, Dances With Identity Theft.

Milton Friedman: “Most economic fallacies derive from the tendency to assume that there is a fixed pie, that one party can gain only at the expense of another.” — Chris Freiman (@cafreiman) November 25, 2026

It’s this kind of distorted, Malthusian thinking that drives people to socialism—only to be harmed by it. The fact that some people are wealthier than others doesn’t make the poor any poorer. If anything, it gives them a chance to climb out of poverty. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 26, 2026

Would Warren care to compare her slice of pie to that of many other Americans?

@SenWarren Elizabeth Warren is a multi-millionaire, owns multiple homes, and travels on private jets. Why doesn’t she give her money away if it’s so “unequal”?? — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 25, 2026

Give us our share of the pie back, senator!

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track despite the efforts of Democrats like Dances With Identity Theft.

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