A fake Vogue magazine cover fooled several people online. We can’t blame them for thinking it was real. A fashion rag celebrating the men of the Democrat Party is something we would expect to see staring back at us while in line to pay for our groceries.

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Here’s the cover; looks legit, doesn’t it? (READ)

Is this real ? Barf 🤮 pic.twitter.com/OuhrqXzo32 — Make L.A. Great Again 🇺🇸 (@lalovestrump) November 24, 2026

That’s the gayest thing I’ve ever seen🤣🤣🤣 — Amer Keanee (@Amersmamos) November 25, 2026

Their readership is mostly gay men, so it makes perfect sense to have the 8 most prominent gay men on the cover — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) November 25, 2026

We imagine the Christmas issue would proudly proclaim ‘Don We Now Our Gay Apparel!’

Speaking of gay, the text plastered over Pete Buttigieg was one of the biggest hints that this cover was only vaguely Vogue, not genuinely so.

Dying at the text placement on Buttigieg. https://t.co/ymT5PxBy5w — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) November 25, 2026

Men who appreciate women 😂 — Sarah Adams (@sarahadams) November 25, 2026

Men who appreciate wearing women’s undies. Is closer. — Sawyer (@flippersrevenge) November 25, 2026

"Men who appreciate women."

But they don't actually know what a woman is. — bravema (@bravema2) November 25, 2026

"MEN WHO APPRECIATE WOMEN WHO ARE REALLY MEN" fixed it. — Huckleberry Holliday (@ToobEwe45597) November 25, 2026

All of those are true.

Commenters say James Talarico suggested a place for drinks after the exhausting photo shoot.

And they all hung out after the photoshoot, too. pic.twitter.com/MbYwUyjGLd — Spencer Corbyn (@spencercorbyn1) November 25, 2026

Looks like Saturday night at the Man Hole bar. — Karl Schmidt (@Karsmdt) November 25, 2026

Man Hole bar? It must be where all the utility workers union members gather after work.

Commenters say an alternate front cover photo got rejected.

That's more like it!!!! 😆 — Sunshine_Kakes (@gwen_kakes) November 25, 2026

Somehow made Gavin more masculine — CaptainCaveMan (@CptGiggleFarts) November 25, 2026

Wonder who gave him that pearl necklace.

Posters had some funny closing observations.

The "men who appreciate women" can't even define what a woman is.



Shouldn't this say "the men who appreciate birthing people?" pic.twitter.com/ZyiZTHIYWi — Radical Left Exposed (@radleftexposed) November 22, 2026

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Is that a poster for low T syndrome? @PatriarchTree — Evi L. Bloggerlady (@MsEBL) November 25, 2026

The estrogen coming off this picture is unreal. — Andrew 🇺🇸 (@AndrewDCGE) November 25, 2026

Never seen so much soy in one photo. — Artin Markarian (@artin_markarian) November 25, 2026

It’s a round up of everyone I loathe — MarloweML (@MLMarlowe) November 24, 2026

That's a massive polycule — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) November 25, 2026

“Ms Wintour, make me look less heterosexual than Talarico.” pic.twitter.com/zLPLpT4ai8 — JimDelRey (@JimDelRey) November 25, 2026

Bookmark this story for when magazine covers like this start showing up.

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