In today’s example of “Democrats hate kids and will do anything in service to the Teachers’ Unions,” JB Pritzker, governor of Illinois, has refused to opt the state into a federal scholarship tax-credit program created under the Trump administration. The program lets taxpayers claim credits for donations that fund scholarships covering things like tutoring, books, and other educational expenses for students in public or private schools. Because the program came from the Trump administration, some Democrats are treating it as radioactive, even though it could have directed substantial additional resources to Illinois families without taking money from existing public-school budgets.

Advertisement

Governor sides with CTU in opposing Trump Scholarship program for private school students. Two Dem Govs in NY and Colorado said yes. But @GovPritzker is a no. Telling that he announces holiday week when many are preoccupied. https://t.co/Q2WSswkedE — Mary Ann Ahern (@MaryAnnAhernNBC) November 24, 2026

Ummm Mary Ann, care to mention the very relevant fact that this impacts public school kids too? This program can provide reimbursement for tutoring services, as well as special needs children within public schools. Absolutely heinous that he would do this, and you know it — Renee (@eeners) November 25, 2026

The Press thinks standing with the Teachers' Union is some noble stance.

@GovPritzker claims opting in to the Education Freedom Tax Credit would “divert vital attention and resources away from Illinois students.” By opting out, he just handed scholarship dollars from generous Illinois taxpayers to students in other states instead. https://t.co/PizZ4HkUiK — U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) November 24, 2026

To be clear, this program was not taking any money from public schools. It was 'in addition' funds from the federal government. The funds were also available to private and public school students alike.

These scholarships do not “siphon” money from public schools; the money is in addition to any state funding. Also, the scholarships can go to kids in public schools — used for tutoring, test prep, etc. It would mean more money for public school students, not less. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 25, 2026

Pritzker doesn't care about kids. He cares about keeping the Union happy with him so they continue to donate to him. He is going to run for President, likely. He has no chance, but he'll try. He's the Democrat version of Chris Christie. He has delusions of grandeur.

Our family will be donating $3,400 to this program. We just got to figure out which state. Probably, Florida where we have school aged relatives. — Brian Costin (@BrianCostin) November 25, 2026

Pritzker just prevented Billions of dollars from flowing to Illinois public schools. I guess they don’t need any more budget increases for education or tax hikes. Rejoice Illinois Taxpayers. Full funding has been achieved! — Brian Costin (@BrianCostin) November 25, 2026

Clearly, Illinois parents don't need help with money for tutors.

Gov @JBPritzker chose to make this announcement, which makes Illinois even less affordable, after the election and during a slow news dump week. JB Pritzker is a coward who is a pawn of the teachers unions. Oh, Pritzker attended ONLY private schools and his children only attend private schools. — Marathon Pundit (@Marathonpundit) November 25, 2026

Advertisement

Plus, he locks down his state during COVID and sends his family to Florida. What a guy.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.