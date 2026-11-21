So many Democrats can't let a day go by without making it clear that party has the creepiest of interests in gaining control of children and exposing them to matters of sex. No level of deviance and perversion seems to be too high for Democrats like Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

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As a matter of fact, Pritzker has posted that if you allow the Left to indoctrinate your kids, they too could grow up to be a state governor. No, seriously:

I have to laugh when I hear the right-wing carry on about the dangers of exposing kids to trans people. I’m living proof that introducing your kids to the gay agenda might result in them growing up to be a governor. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) November 20, 2026

Do Democrats like Pritzker know how creepy they can come across?

“Let your kids be exposed to sexually deviant, mentally ill, categorically violent men who think they are women and they might get one of 50 jobs in the country someday!” — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 21, 2026

And here’s proof that exposing your kid to the trans people just might get them killed. https://t.co/htjdtK3Gc9 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 21, 2026

They never mention that part.

Oh, and JB's also getting some mockery for conflating a couple different things:

@GovPritzker Trans and gay aren’t the same thing, you disgusting blimp. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) November 20, 2026

@GovPritzker Hey tubby, gay ain't trans. Even the gays hate the "trans agenda" — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) November 21, 2026

@GovPritzker Gay and trans have nothing to do with each other. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) November 21, 2026

Trans and gays are very different things. How ignorant of you! Time for some sensitivity training. How dare you, sir! — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) November 20, 2026

Submit yourself for sensitivity training immediately, governor!

Blaming your governorship on gay people is the most homophobic thing I've ever seen on the internet. — Stu Burguiere (@StuDoesAmerica) November 21, 2026

Good point! Pritzker owes a lot of apologies.

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