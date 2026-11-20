On Friday, President Trump returned from his trip to China, which included meetings with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

When Trump returned to the White House, he held a press conference along with JD Vance and Marco Rubio.

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The presser touched on a bit of everything, including Trump's insistence that he'd "do it again" to stop Iran from having nukes.

Another point that was touched upon was drug trafficking into the United States.

To explain how that has been on the decline all Trump needed was a hand gesture and a sound effect:

Trump: Fentanyl coming into our country by boat is down 97%. I wonder why. I wonder why ... *explosion noise* 😭 https://t.co/XO3jLPzFui — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) November 20, 2026

DAMN!

Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries who have called Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's strikes on drug boats "lawless" won't like that, which means something good must have happened.

@johnnymaga Roll the tape. https://t.co/nyy0IBOB41 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 20, 2026

Democrats hate those videos more than they do hearing news about Americans dying from the product those boats deliver to the U.S.

The comedic timing on this cannot be taught — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) November 20, 2026

By God, the man still has his Fastball. — Ben in Kansas 🌾 (@BenInKansas) November 20, 2026

That was amazing.

*****

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

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