

When it comes to economic policy, we're not in the habit of turning to Hollywood for answers or wisdom. We tend to prefer people like Milton Friedman and Thomas Sowell.

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But if there is one thing that Hollywood stars do understand, it is the economics of making movies and television productions. It takes a lot of money to produce even a game show, and it doesn't make the process any easier when your city and state try to bleed as much money out of the production as they can.

Actor Rob Lowe has been in the news recently for his brilliant turn in the movie Confession as a dissident under interrogation in Stalin's Soviet Union. But for the past couple of years, Lowe has also produced and starred in a game show called The Floor.

Recently, Lowe appeared on the podcast of his childhood friend and fellow actor Charlie Sheen (because everyone has a podcast these days). And with one incredible example, he explained to an aghast Sheen just how destructive and repressive the economic policies of Los Angeles and California really are. Watch:

Rob Lowe explains why it's cheaper to fly 100 Americans to Ireland than film his game show in Los Angeles “When people want to know how bad the economics are in California and Los Angeles in particular in terms of the industry that created this town” “It is more cost efficient to find 100 Americans and bring them to Ireland and shoot the game show in Ireland than it is to shoot in the sound stages right outside the window of the offices where we're trying to figure out what we're going to do next season” “It's more cost effective. It's not good. I mean, it's 40% less expensive. Forty. It's a lot of money” — Yonan (@yonann) November 19, 2026

Forty percent less expensive to fly 100 game show contestants to an entirely different country.

FORTY. PERCENT.

To those who work in the business of Hollywood, nothing Lowe says here is surprising. Everyone knows that California is taxing itself right out of the business that built the state.

But it kind of puts California's policies in stark relief for the rest of us.

GorT: Rob Lowe dumps the truth on California and where the Dems will take the country. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) November 20, 2026

This is the "affordability" that Democrats have in mind for the rest of America.

All of the craziness and exploding costs coming to a state near you with Democrats thinking the way they've ruined California needs to be replicated. — Robin Vos (@repvos) November 20, 2026

Just ask anyone who has lived under the Abigail Spanberger regime in Virginia for the past year.

More taxes will fix it! Oh wait... — Piper (@PiperSebring) November 20, 2026

We wouldn't be shocked if Gavin Newsom levied a new tax on all flights to Ireland.

Apparently studios in Limerick are making a mint from this. The contestants are being put up in the finest hotels. It is extraordinary that LA and California is so hostile to the industry that made its name. — Ronan McGreevy (@RMcGreevy1301) November 20, 2026

Extraordinary? Yes.

Entirely predictable? Also yes.

Hollywood voted for, championed and even campaigned for the politicians that have enacted these policies. — Ben Adams (@BenAdam06616312) November 20, 2026

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We're not sure what Lowe or Sheen's political stances are (or how they may have changed in recent years).

We tend to think Lowe is in the "recovering leftist" category, like Justine Bateman.

Charlie has turned Conservative, and I suspect Rob as well...common sense. — David Michael (@mikes0727) November 20, 2026

Rob Lowe being a dark horse right-winger was not what i had predicted for 2026 — Brooke Brandtjen (@BrookeBrandtjen) November 20, 2026

Hollywood is already castigating him for starring in a movie written by Ben Shapiro.

He might as well steer into the skid.

That is crazy. 40% — The Heck? (@OhhHeckYeah) November 20, 2026

When I worked in Los Angeles, I had patients who served the entertainment industry as: - set designers - caterers, food services - costume design - sound engineers - filing for filming permits That is all going away. A gigantic chunk of the economy is collapsing. — Dr Alice (@DrAlice) November 20, 2026

If California hadn't caved at the last minute, the state was whisper-close to losing all of Paramount.

But it's only a matter of time if California and Los Angeles' leftist leadership continues to make it prohibitively expensive for studios to work there.

California is a Criminal Enterprise. — Rodger (with a D) (@Noz4news) November 20, 2026

The Cosa Nostra would be jealous of their business tactics, that's for sure.

Wow! — frank | fodder in modern era (@model_daughters) November 20, 2026

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As we noted above, it's not news to Hollywood insiders, but it sure seems like news to everyone else.

And not the good kind.

This is why states with entertainment industries like Tennessee, Texas, and Georgia will win big with the Trump film tax incentive -- they can finally compete with foreign jurisdictions, but also come in at a significantly lower cost than California. — Daniel Suhr (@danielsuhr) November 20, 2026

We're not so sure about Texas and Georgia. With their new, blue leadership after the midterms, they will likely drive businesses as far away as Newsom has, or as Spanberger is doing in Virginia.

If Gavin Newsom was trying to subversively destroy California, what would he be doing differently? — SarahLee (@sarailola) November 20, 2026

We can't think of a single thing.

I think it’s going to be LA that totally collapses in the next 5 years. Could be Chicago but my money is on LA. — Who Dey Rob (@Robertlistens) November 20, 2026

We wouldn't bet against it. Although Zohran Mamdani is doing his level best to make sure it is New York that collapses.

Los Angeles just has a much longer head start.

i love how Rob Lowe is dressed like a 17 year old, fire pic.twitter.com/G7K2Azroxn — Carlos (@CarlosBitMe) November 19, 2026

LOL.

OK, that's beside the point, but Lowe isn't merely dressed like a young man in this clip; he still LOOKS like he could be Dean Youngblood playing hockey with Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves.

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Maybe Sheen gave his friend some of that notorious tiger blood.

No matter what his secret fountain of youth is, it's good to see that Lowe has developed some of the common sense that comes with age and experience.

Now, he and Sheen just need to tell everyone in their state to stop voting for Democrats.





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