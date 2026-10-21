DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Harmeet Dhillon Has a Voter Fraud Reality Check for Newsom Press Office (They're NOT Taking It Well)

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 21, 2026 9:04 AM
Advertisement
Harmeet Dhillon Has a Voter Fraud Reality Check for Newsom Press Office (They're NOT Taking It Well)
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

As we told you recently, the thing that Democrats say never happens has happened again. The Justice Department made many arrests after it was learned that non-citizens had been voting in California elections, and we're not surprised at all. 

Advertisement

As they always say, where there's smoke there's fire, and no doubt that could just be the tip of the voter fraud iceberg in Newsom's California.

The Newsom Press Office account — one of the most dishonest on X — had this to say after the arrests. 

Recommended
Another Bush Endorses Talarico: Conservatives Everywhere Suddenly Remember Why No One Asked Them Just Mindy Shaken Dem Ilhan Omar Begs for Cash in TikTok Video As Immigration Fraud Investigation Intensifies Warren Squire
Advertisement

Anybody serious about ending voter fraud would have ended this post after the first sentence.

Instead, there was a long "but..." part after that. 

That being said, the action by Trump’s DOJ — charging just 28 individuals — suggests they have no evidence to back up their claims just last week of TENS or HUNDREDS of THOUSANDS of illegally registered voters.

Yes, non-citizen voter registration and voting does happen in isolated instances — in California and the rest of the country alike — but it is so rare that the Trump admin is parading around town about .0001% of California voters. 

If the feds were serious about this, they would have done this long ago — not in the middle of people voting, which inherently and needlessly sows distrust and doubt in our democracy.

The Justice Department's Harmeet Dhillon addressed what was said in that post with something that was bound to trigger Team Gavin. 

Naturally the Press Office account wasn't going to address what was exposed in California, and instead tried to change the subject just a little bit. 

Advertisement

They probably should have just taken the L and moved on. 

The Democrats want to put illegal aliens (and the Democrats enabling them to do even more illegal things) above the law, and "No Kings" is nothing but projection. 

It sounds like things are only about to get worse for them, too. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure. 

Help us continue to call out these lies by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | CORRUPTION | DOJ | DONALD TRUMP

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Another Bush Endorses Talarico: Conservatives Everywhere Suddenly Remember Why No One Asked Them

Another Bush Endorses Talarico: Conservatives Everywhere Suddenly Remember Why No One Asked Them

Just Mindy
Shaken Dem Ilhan Omar Begs for Cash in TikTok Video As Immigration Fraud Investigation Intensifies

Shaken Dem Ilhan Omar Begs for Cash in TikTok Video As Immigration Fraud Investigation Intensifies

Warren Squire
Rob Schneider Lists All the Social Benefits France Has (and Is Burning Anyway)

Rob Schneider Lists All the Social Benefits France Has (and Is Burning Anyway)

Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos