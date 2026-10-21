Harmeet Dhillon Has a Voter Fraud Reality Check for Newsom Press Office (They're NOT Taking It Well)

As we told you recently, the thing that Democrats say never happens has happened again. The Justice Department made many arrests after it was learned that non-citizens had been voting in California elections, and we're not surprised at all.

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Justice Department arrests more than 2 dozen in California sweep targeting alleged noncitizen voters https://t.co/RAY6od7rkN — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 19, 2026

As they always say, where there's smoke there's fire, and no doubt that could just be the tip of the voter fraud iceberg in Newsom's California.

The Newsom Press Office account — one of the most dishonest on X — had this to say after the arrests.

Any credible allegation of voter fraud should be taken seriously and investigated. That being said, the action by Trump’s DOJ — charging just 28 individuals — suggests they have no evidence to back up their claims just last week of TENS or HUNDREDS of THOUSANDS of illegally registered voters. Yes, non-citizen voter registration and voting does happen in isolated instances — in California and the rest of the country alike — but it is so rare that the Trump admin is parading around town about .0001% of California voters. If the feds were serious about this, they would have done this long ago — not in the middle of people voting, which inherently and needlessly sows distrust and doubt in our democracy. — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 20, 2026

Anybody serious about ending voter fraud would have ended this post after the first sentence.

Instead, there was a long "but..." part after that.

That being said, the action by Trump’s DOJ — charging just 28 individuals — suggests they have no evidence to back up their claims just last week of TENS or HUNDREDS of THOUSANDS of illegally registered voters. Yes, non-citizen voter registration and voting does happen in isolated instances — in California and the rest of the country alike — but it is so rare that the Trump admin is parading around town about .0001% of California voters. If the feds were serious about this, they would have done this long ago — not in the middle of people voting, which inherently and needlessly sows distrust and doubt in our democracy.

The Justice Department's Harmeet Dhillon addressed what was said in that post with something that was bound to trigger Team Gavin.

Stay tuned, bro. — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) October 20, 2026

Naturally the Press Office account wasn't going to address what was exposed in California, and instead tried to change the subject just a little bit.

@AAGDhillon You believe in this effort so much you didn’t even sign on to it. Didn’t want to notch a 27th loss in a row on election related cases? Or were you not allowed to join due to your track record? — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 21, 2026

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They probably should have just taken the L and moved on.

@GovPressOffice @AAGDhillon Why not just fully cooperate. No kings. Remember? No one is above the law — Kevin ProLiX Ⓜ (@KevinProLiX) October 21, 2026

The Democrats want to put illegal aliens (and the Democrats enabling them to do even more illegal things) above the law, and "No Kings" is nothing but projection.

@GovPressOffice just got bitch slapped by @AAGDhillon and they are not coping well. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Cartel California (@Cartel_Cal) October 21, 2026

It sounds like things are only about to get worse for them, too.

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Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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