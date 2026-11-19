

In Dante's Inferno, the Roman poet Virgil serves as a guide through nine concentric circles of Hell, each worse than the one preceding it. The ninth circle is reserved for traitors, such as Judas, Brutus, and Cassius, who are trapped in a frozen lake with Lucifer literally chewing on them and flaying them with his claws.

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All in all, it sounds like a pretty unpleasant experience.

But we found one that's even worse.

This afternoon, CNN hack Jake Tapper announced a new eBay auction, which we can only imagine would be the 10th, 11th, and 12th Circles of Hell combined into one.

A Zoom call with your favorite journos!

Bid on a chance to ZOOM with some of your favorite journalists! Kaitlan! Wolf! Alisyn! Chuck! Joe Buck! Kate Bolduan! Axe! Pamela! Psaki! Poppy! Proceeds go to build specially designed mortgage free homes for severely wounded veterans via Homes for Our Troops! Auction ends tomorrow! https://t.co/wVdAukzRvl — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) November 19, 2026

EXCLAMATION POINTS!

Before we proceed to drag Tapper and his colleagues into the sun, we should note that this is at least for an honorable and worthy cause. Homes For Our Troops provides aid to injured post-9/11 veterans of the Global War on Terror, in the form of donated and newly built homes.

The organization is offering a number of auctions on its eBay site, many of which are events or experiences people would enjoy, such as tickets to future film premieres of Jake Gyllenhaal or Michael Keaton, for instance. Or VIP tickets to sporting events, comedy shows, and plays. There is also a lot of memorabilia up for auction.

But a 30-minute Zoom call with Jen Psaki or David Axelrod?

That sounds more like cruel and unusual punishment than something you'd want to win.

I wouldn't wish this on Gitmo prisoners. — Mario (@NerfFries) November 19, 2026

The ICC should haul whoever is responsible for this into The Hague for crimes against humanity.

At least they didn't include one "reporter" who is, shall we say, infamous for his past Zoom calls.

Are we sure this is a good idea https://t.co/snzTHAOvIQ — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) November 19, 2026

Eep!

No Toobin? https://t.co/g8qEoC7yQJ — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 19, 2026

No one wants to be Zoomin' with Toobin'. And we all remember why.

Winner get a 30-minute call with Jen Psaki. Second place gets an hour call with Jen Psaki. — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 19, 2026

OOF!

That sounds about right.

To be fair, she's not the only non-journalist on the list. It is replete with them.

The famous journalist...David Axelrod. Name some of the most important stories he broke. — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) November 19, 2026

Well ... uhh ... err ... there was ... sorry. We got nothin'.

Except maybe all of those times Scott Jennings absolutely humiliated Axelrod on air. Do those count?

Nope. Then again, neither are most of the others, least of all Tapper himself.

"Journalists"???



You mean, raging partisans who propagandize the American audience. — Scott A Lavender (@scottalavender) November 19, 2026

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I only see activists. Let me know if you find any real journalists. — 🙄Erin 🤔 (@MsErinMurray) November 19, 2026

Speaking of Jennings, why didn't anyone at CNN ask him? He surely would have done it.

Why isn’t Scott Jennings on this list? — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) November 19, 2026

We know the reason. Because Jennings makes all of them look like brain-dead apparatchiks.

And he doesn't even have to try very hard, because that's precisely what they are.

Anyone who has a “favorite journalist” needs to be so severely bullied — TSilkies (@Sharkurricane) November 19, 2026

Hey, we try our best.

What an insufferable collection of people. — J.R. (@jeshr90) November 19, 2026

I would bid on a chance to not have any of these 'journalists' zoom me. — Chris VancouverBC (@Chris_in_VanBC) November 19, 2026

Chuck Todd would be lucky to get a $1.50 bid — Grover Cleveland (@Sooper_Grover) November 19, 2026

We checked on eBay, and no one is bidding very high for the chance to Zoom with any of them.

Huh. We can't imagine why not.

I feel sorry for anyone who sees value in this. Better to donate directly to your charity of choice. — The Acerbic Avia✈️or (@CaptainConcurs) November 19, 2026

That's a much better idea.

Anyone who is interested in donating to Homes For Our Troops can do that right here.

Here’s an idea - some rich conservative make the top bid and I will go on and roast them for an hour. @elonmusk — Mark Judge (@markgjudge) November 19, 2026

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HA!

That's the only way this might work.

And if we know Elon Musk and how much he loves trolling leftists, he just might outbid everyone else. It won't cost him all that much, after all.

What are the journos going to do? Refuse his donation to help veterans?

Actually, knowing them and how craven they all are, they just might.





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