Earlier this month, Twitchy reported that Abdi Daisane, a Somali daycare owner (that's a red flag right there), whose business had been cited for 16 state violations since July 2024 and was sponsored for state funding by a nonprofit that the state says knowingly defrauded the state of $18 million, was elected to the Minnesota State House. His wife, Ayaan Aidid, also from Somalia, told BBC News Somalia in 2023, "I smuggled myself and jumped over the wall for my love." That quote resurfaced during Daisane's campaign, and ICE confirmed that his wife is indeed an illegal alien.

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DHS confirms that MN State Rep Abdi Daisane’s wife is in the U.S. ILLEGALLY. Ayan Ahmed Aidid is a Somali national who illegally crossed the border in April 2023 and was released into our country by the Biden admin. Here she is literally bragging about it. Deport!!! https://t.co/kWSTagLrtr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 19, 2026

BREAKING: MINNESOTA LAWMAKER-ELECT’S WIFE IS IN THE U.S. ILLEGALLY Ayan Ahmed Aidid, the wife of newly elected Minnesota state lawmaker Abdi Daisane, is a 30-year-old Somali national who illegally crossed the southern border on April 2, 2023. She was apprehended by CBP but then RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration without proper vetting and has since remained in the U.S. illegally. Our nation’s immigration laws apply to EVERYONE, and the men and women of ICE will enforce them, regardless of political status or power. https://t.co/BRYJPZTdLI — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 18, 2026

The post continues:

… RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration without proper vetting and has since remained in the U.S. illegally. Our nation’s immigration laws apply to EVERYONE, and the men and women of ICE will enforce them, regardless of political status or power.

It says something about the demographic makeup of Minnesota that the owner of a sketchy Somali daycare center with an illegal alien wife can be elected to state office. Time for her to go now.

@ICEgov When can we expect her deportation? @ICEgov — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) November 19, 2026

ICE knows about her. She can't be difficult to find.

@ICEgov Be specific. What is the plan for arrest, detention and deportation? — Phil (@P_J_Kopp) November 18, 2026

@ICEgov Arrest her and Abdi Daisane for violating federal law (8 U.S.C. § 1324) which prohibits knowingly concealing or harboring undocumented individuals. DO IT! No one is above the law. — Global Nomad (@KRAE_USA) November 18, 2026

@ICEgov @SecMullinDHS When will this illegal be rounded up & deported? No one is above the law. Including illegals married to illegals. Do your job. Deport now. — Christina🇺🇸 (@faithfulsoul70) November 18, 2026

@ICEgov Set the standard, arrest and deport her. — Jay 🇺🇸 Patriot HQ (@PatriotHQ) November 18, 2026

@ICEgov @SecMullinDHS how about earning your title - here's some low hanging fruit to deport. — Always right ™️ (@csz926) November 18, 2026

@ICEgov So go arrest and deport her immediately! Don't just pat yourselves on the back for posting about it. — Michele (@OneLgardener) November 18, 2026

@ICEgov Remove her and kick him out for harboring criminals — Thunder Kong (@Thunder_Kong) November 18, 2026

@ICEgov @thunkology But you’ll do nothing about it. Ilhan Omar is still in office not to mention still in this country, you have little credibility on the illegal Somalian problems. — MoonHowler 2.0 🌹 🇺🇸 (@MoonHowler71) November 18, 2026

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@ICEgov Posting about it is cute. Now go get her, arrest her, and deport her. Laws are for everyone, even the ones who married into politics. 🇺🇸 — Laura (@Lauraspersp) November 19, 2026

@ICEgov If that's accurate, the law has to mean the same thing in Minnesota as it does everywhere else. You don't get a pass because somebody just won an election. — Brad Feldt (@Bradinbemidji1) November 18, 2026

@ICEgov Minnesota has fallen, it took the perfect recipe of corrupt people in the right places, but it has definitely fallen. — Brandon (@PapagiorgioMr) November 18, 2026

@ICEgov Are you going to do something or just further pissing us off that we are being played and laughed at — izzy iz (@izzyiz51701713) November 18, 2026

She'll probably be there for her husband's swearing-in ceremony, if there are any ICE agents handy.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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