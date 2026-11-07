DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Somali Daycare Owner Cited for Over a Dozen Violations Wins Minnesota House Seat

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 07, 2026 8:00 PM
Advertisement
Somali Daycare Owner Cited for Over a Dozen Violations Wins Minnesota House Seat
Twitter

The Somali daycare scandal in Minnesota, which made the Learing Center famous, wasn't enough to keep voters from electing a Somali daycare owner to the Minnesota House. His child care center was sponsored for state funding by a nonprofit that the state says knowingly defrauded the state of $18 million. Oh, and his wife brags about how she came to the United States illegally.

Advertisement

The post continues:

… smuggled myself and jumped over the wall for my love." — Ayaan Aidid and other Somalis did it with her. MINNESOTA IS SO FREAKING COOKED.

Fox News reports:

Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL) candidate Abdi Daisane defeated a Republican incumbent to win Minnesota’s House District 14A seat in St. Cloud, Minnesota, becoming the first Somali-born lawmaker in the statehouse from St. Cloud, MPR News reported.

Daisane, who delivered part of his victory speech in Somali, is the CEO of Blooming Kids Child Care Center in St. Cloud, which has received $7.29 million from the state-run Child Care Assistance Program since 2018.

His childcare business also received $598,251.62 from the federally-funded Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) since 2020. A nonprofit called Partners in Nutrition, which recently had to pay an $18.5 million civil settlement for fraud, was the center's sponsor for CACFP funds.

A press release from the settlement says Partners in Nutrition "knowingly defrauded the State of Minnesota out of millions of dollars in federal child nutrition funds during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, in violation of the Minnesota False Claims Act."

Alpha News reported on the funding in late October, and spoke with a nearby worker who said they never saw children entering or exiting the childcare facility. The outlet also reported that Blooming Kids Child Care Center has been cited for over a dozen violations.

Additionally, questions about the immigration status of Daisane's wife, Ayaan Aydid, have circulated online after a video surfaced of her detailing to the BBC how she crossed into the United States at the southern border.

Recommended
WaPo: Even the Right Is Debating If Hyper-Feminine ‘MAGA Face’ Has Gone Too Far Brett T. Scott Jennings Slaps Down CNN’s Kasie Hunt’s Attempt to Blame Stephen Miller for Alex Pretti’s Death Warren Squire
Advertisement

That reminds us … did they ever catch whoever broke into that Somali daycare center (from the inside) and made off with all of the enrollment paperwork?

End Wokeness reported earlier this week that Abdi Daisane gave his victory speech in Somali:

Advertisement

The American Dream is still alive … move to Minnesota, open a daycare that receives millions in state funds, and then take office. That path only seems to work for Somalis, though.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | FRAUD | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | MINNESOTA

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

WaPo: Even the Right Is Debating If Hyper-Feminine ‘MAGA Face’ Has Gone Too Far

WaPo: Even the Right Is Debating If Hyper-Feminine ‘MAGA Face’ Has Gone Too Far

Brett T.
Scott Jennings Slaps Down CNN’s Kasie Hunt’s Attempt to Blame Stephen Miller for Alex Pretti’s Death

Scott Jennings Slaps Down CNN’s Kasie Hunt’s Attempt to Blame Stephen Miller for Alex Pretti’s Death

Warren Squire
Bill Maher and Guest Torch Teachers Unions for 3 Minutes, Then Make It Awkward for an MS NOW Journo

Bill Maher and Guest Torch Teachers Unions for 3 Minutes, Then Make It Awkward for an MS NOW Journo

Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos