Somali Daycare Owner Cited for Over a Dozen Violations Wins Minnesota House Seat

The Somali daycare scandal in Minnesota, which made the Learing Center famous, wasn't enough to keep voters from electing a Somali daycare owner to the Minnesota House. His child care center was sponsored for state funding by a nonprofit that the state says knowingly defrauded the state of $18 million. Oh, and his wife brags about how she came to the United States illegally.

Advertisement

🚨 UPDATE: Somali "daycare owner" Abdi Daisane (D) has just been elected to the state Minnesota House — and is wife has BRAGGED about ILLEGALLY INVADING our country Daisane's St. Cloud "daycare," Blooming Kids, has been cited for 16 state violations since July 2024 ‼️ "I smuggled myself and jumped over the wall for my love." — Ayaan Aidid And other Somalis did it with her. MINNESOTA IS SO FREAKING COOKED. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 4, 2026

The post continues:

… smuggled myself and jumped over the wall for my love." — Ayaan Aidid and other Somalis did it with her. MINNESOTA IS SO FREAKING COOKED.

Somali Abdi Daisane won a seat in the Minnesota State House. Here’s his wife Ayaan boasting about entering our country illegally during the Biden admin. Abdi also owns a daycare with a long list of violations Cc @SecMullinDHS @TheJusticeDept https://t.co/CBg9UQxVqc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 4, 2026

Fox News reports:

Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL) candidate Abdi Daisane defeated a Republican incumbent to win Minnesota’s House District 14A seat in St. Cloud, Minnesota, becoming the first Somali-born lawmaker in the statehouse from St. Cloud, MPR News reported. Daisane, who delivered part of his victory speech in Somali, is the CEO of Blooming Kids Child Care Center in St. Cloud, which has received $7.29 million from the state-run Child Care Assistance Program since 2018. His childcare business also received $598,251.62 from the federally-funded Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) since 2020. A nonprofit called Partners in Nutrition, which recently had to pay an $18.5 million civil settlement for fraud, was the center's sponsor for CACFP funds. A press release from the settlement says Partners in Nutrition "knowingly defrauded the State of Minnesota out of millions of dollars in federal child nutrition funds during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, in violation of the Minnesota False Claims Act." … Alpha News reported on the funding in late October, and spoke with a nearby worker who said they never saw children entering or exiting the childcare facility. The outlet also reported that Blooming Kids Child Care Center has been cited for over a dozen violations. Additionally, questions about the immigration status of Daisane's wife, Ayaan Aydid, have circulated online after a video surfaced of her detailing to the BBC how she crossed into the United States at the southern border.

That reminds us … did they ever catch whoever broke into that Somali daycare center (from the inside) and made off with all of the enrollment paperwork?

@EricLDaugh They mock our legal system and get away with it. The GOP better get their act together fast. Trump needs to get his act together as well. — ZARDOZ speaks to YOU.....his chosen ones ! (@GoklipJames) November 4, 2026

@EricLDaugh In most states, violations trigger investigations. In Minnesota, apparently they trigger political careers. 💀 — fity.eth (@Fityeth) November 4, 2026

@EricLDaugh Minnesota is lost forever. Like California. — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) November 4, 2026

End Wokeness reported earlier this week that Abdi Daisane gave his victory speech in Somali:

Minnesota House seat 14A (long held by the GOP) was just flipped by Somalian daycare owner Abdi Daisane This was the crowd at his victory party https://t.co/d1tRLssJPs — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 4, 2026

He spoke Somali for his victory speech https://t.co/9xxZyj3Wnd — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 4, 2026

@EricLDaugh That’s how they do it. Concentrate on one area and get their people in position of authority, then continue to spread to new areas until everywhere is conquered. It’s not secret, but what are we going to do about it? The process has already begun. — Sam21Iam (@Sam21Iam111000) November 5, 2026

@EricLDaugh St. Cloud is lost. It’s been on the ropes for a while. Imagine how many of the 8,200+ votes this guy got were just Somali immigrants, along with their insane leftists cheerleaders. They voted for this over a lifelong resident and mayor. Unreal. — The Dead Reporter (@TheDeadReporter) November 6, 2026

Advertisement

@EricLDaugh Nobody cares. It doesn’t matter. Clearly. What can possibly go wrong? — curmudgeon (@crabicurmudgeon) November 5, 2026

@EricLDaugh It's not going to matter what we think anymore. Foreign born criminals and Muslims have infiltrated our government in high positions. The start of the end has arrived and I'm not even being hyperbolic. — 🇺🇸Right on Red🇺🇸 ✝️ (@Woodson1619) November 4, 2026

@EricLDaugh I wouldn't mind a huge wall along the southern and northern borders, and for extra measures let's just go ahead and put a wall all the way around Minnesota as well. — Haywood Jablowmi (@JBrinkins) November 5, 2026

@EricLDaugh What the hell is wrong with Minnesota? Can we carve them out of America and give them to Canada. In exchange we will take Alberta — 4freedom (@4rivergirl) November 6, 2026

@EricLDaugh Minnesota really out here electing people whose wives brag about jumping the wall. Absolute clown show. — Frederick Edward Davenport (@FrederickE37181) November 4, 2026

@EricLDaugh Minnesota just elected a guy whose daycare collects state violations like they’re Pokémon cards… and whose wife literally jumped the wall for love. The American Dream is still alive, y’all just a little more creative these days — Olivia (@Olivia734hc2) November 4, 2026

@EndWokeness But hey - he’ll help lower gas prices, amirite? — GermanJP (@GermanJP916) November 4, 2026

The American Dream is still alive … move to Minnesota, open a daycare that receives millions in state funds, and then take office. That path only seems to work for Somalis, though.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.