Ever notice how some online movements look HUGE until you actually start counting heads? A whole bunch of so-called Young Patriots accounts have been popping up on X lately, one for seemingly every state, all very America First, very remigration, and very Christ is King in their bios. Impressive grassroots energy, right? Well, Phil Magness got curious and took a closer look at whose following whom and when these accounts were born, and let's just say this grassroots movement might be more like one guy with a lot of free time and a very busy keyboard.

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So yeah. This is all the same person, registering a bunch of sockpuppets that all just happen to follow each other and all just happen to have been created on the same day in November 2026. https://t.co/kTOvdtW2Bv — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) November 27, 2026

Who's behind it?

@PhilWMagness @DineshDSouza They’re a Groyper psyop. Block them all. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) November 27, 2026

@PhilWMagness Nothing to see here. Very organic — Appropriately Whelmed in Delaware (@jamiemoulthrop) November 27, 2026

@PhilWMagness Blocked all that search showed. https://t.co/V9XfEowmPQ — E__Strobel (@E__Strobel) November 27, 2026

Basically.

@PhilWMagness @MaxNordau Yep all fishback supporters — The New York Republican (@thenyrepublican) November 27, 2026

Not sure if this is verified, but it does read.

@PhilWMagness @NewPathForward The same person who registered the accounts is handing them off to vetted patriots. Not sure why you’re getting bent over someone organizing to advance the American agenda. — Jacob Dane (@itsjacobdane) November 27, 2026

Umm ...

@itsjacobdane @NewPathForward You're another troll who joined 5 minutes ago. Slither back to your fuehrersewer. https://t.co/XXuI3hrrAw — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) November 27, 2026

This. ^

@PhilWMagness I found more. 26 that were all just created this month. https://t.co/TtlpeinOBN — Elizabeth 🥷 🇺🇸 (@eliz_patriot) November 27, 2026

Totally organic. Yup. *eye roll*

@PhilWMagness I think I've met "him" before... https://t.co/L7cO3Ri0L9 — I do adverbs🐣🐝 (@firstHat) November 27, 2026

We all have.

@PhilWMagness @HarmeetKDhillon So the ugliness is not organic but is a targeted attack. — PatrioticLee (@PatrioticLeeJ) November 27, 2026

Something like that. Yup.

If your movement needs a dozen fake accounts all following each other just to look like a crowd, its not a movement. Its a group chat with one member.

Real conservatives don't need sock puppets to make their case, and they definitely don't need a guy in his mom's basement playing 50 states' worth of patriots at once.

Nice try, fellas. Or fella. LITTLE fella. Singular.

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