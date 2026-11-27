--UPDATE--

NBC News has pulled the ad. Of course, this doesn't really fix the situation in our view because they knew what they were airing when they cashed the check.

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Updates Update: NBC has pulled the ad. @nbc thinks they can just take the $ and run, Mark Goldfeder and @NJACLaw have other plans! "NBC aired an ad telling Americans their taxes took a child’s leg. It said: “Every three seconds, our government sends $400 of taxpayer money to Israel to do this.” "NBC's standards require a factual basis for every claim. Today, NJAC demanded the evidence, along with the sponsor records federal law makes public." "You took the money, now show the receipts." - Mark Goldfeder @MarkGoldfeder 👏 Via @EndJewHatred — TheJewishAlly (@TheJewishAlly) November 27, 2026

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Nothing brings out the holiday spirit and a Happy Thanksgiving like NBC cashing a check to tell America that the world's only Jewish state is out there maiming little girls on the taxpayer's dime. Between the turkey and the pie, viewers tuning in to the network's Saturday Night Live holiday special got a 30-second commercial break they did NOT see coming although if we're being honest, none of us should have been surprised.

This is NBC we're talking about, here.

From what we can tell, the spot, called "Every Three Seconds," was paid for by the IMEU Policy Project, an arm of the pro-Palestinian Institute for Middle East Understanding. It opens on an adorable American girl doing chores to save $400 for a new bicycle. Then it cuts to a girl in Gaza on crutches, missing a leg, standing in rubble, while the narrator claims our government sends Israel $400 in taxpayer money every three seconds "to do this."

Watch this garbage:

Every Jewish organization and person of influence needs to condemn this blood libel that @NBCNews ran. Absolutely disgusting and totally unacceptable. I have never seen an advertisement for any other country or situation remotely close to this. It’s pure hate. And WHO funded it? Who produced it? https://t.co/5LpNaVkEfK — Rachel (@rachelbsol18) November 26, 2026

To do THIS. As if the IDF wakes up every morning with a to-do list that says hurt kids.

Blood libel and I am sick of it! An antisemitic commercial aired by an antisemitic television network! Shameful! — LeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) November 26, 2026

What the ad conveniently forgets to mention would fill a book. October 7. The roughly 1,200 people murdered that day. The 251 hostages dragged into Gaza. The rockets. The tunnels under homes, schools, and hospitals. Hamas using its own people as human shields. You know, minor details. Instead, viewers were pointed to a campaign website accusing Israel of genocide and urging them to lobby Congress against a new aid agreement.

The ADL, the American Jewish Committee, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, and the Israeli American Council all slammed the network. Israel's Foreign Ministry weighed in too.

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As of Friday morning, NBC hadn't said a peep, apologized, or pulled the thing.

We know. You're shocked.

NBC was under no obligation to run this ad. Nobody forced them. They looked at it, decided it met their standards, and aired it on a holiday about gratitude and family.

@rachelbsol18 @NBCNews Absolutely disgusting Worthy of Nazi Germany in the 1930's I hope those responsible are taken to the cleaners in the Courts — Soccer Facts (@Soccer_Stats) November 26, 2026

@rachelbsol18 @NBCNews Time for lawfare. — Danielle Lieberman (@delieberman) November 26, 2026

@rachelbsol18 @NBCNews To be honest, I think many normie Americans will probably find this rather repellant, just because everybody is really tired of the Gaza crap. It's like if you opened with a happy family enjoying Thanksgiving and ended with Grandma intubated and a reminder to mask up, in 2023. — Kathryn Paisner (@KathrynPaisner) November 26, 2026

Good point here.

@rachelbsol18 @NBCNews I cannot believe this. No, this is just insane 🤬 — Jo-Anne Aviv (@jo_aviv) November 26, 2026

Sadly, we believe it. We expect nothing less from NBC.

So here's a thought for the suits: the next time somebody shows up with a check and a commercial that blames the Jewish state for hurting children, maybe just say no. It's really not that hard. Most of us manage to not air blood libel every single day of the year.

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