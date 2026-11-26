

On Thanksgiving Day, we have many things to be thankful for. At or near the top of the list is that we do not live in California.

In addition to all the other destruction that Gavin Newsom and the state legislature have wreaked upon their constituents, it is clear that the leaders of California truly do believe that everyone is a child who Big Daddy Government must coddle and control from cradle to grave.

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Or, at least in this case, until long after they are old enough to drive a car.

Every state in the U.S. has car seat laws for small children. Most of them cap the age for required booster seats at seven or eight years old. Personally, this writer grew up as a Gen Xer, so we were barely three years old when we all became free-range children in the way-back of the station wagon. Eight years old seems a little high to us, but in general, the current age cap is a reasonable safety measure.

California, on the other hand, thinks eight years old is far too young. The state is set to enact new legislation on January 1 that will require car seats for anyone up to age SIXTEEN.

That's not a typo. Sixteen years old.

Didn’t realize California passed this until my brother in law told me just now. https://t.co/KmcQC8afrK — Brendan Duke 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Brendan_Duke) November 25, 2026

Welcome to California, where you don't need an ID to vote (it is illegal to even ask you for one), where Scott Weiner is normalizing and decriminalizing pedophilia, but if you're a bit of a fidgety kid on a drive, you have to be strapped into the car in a five-point harness.

If California really cared about children's safety, they'd jail criminals, run the illegal immigrants out of the state and - here's a thought - ensure that the reservoirs are full, just in case of another wildfire. — President Doctor (@LDreeniatnuom) November 26, 2026

Nonsense! Those would be sane policies. California can't break its streak of being bat-poop crazy.

According to Newsweek, parents who violate the new law will face an increasing schedule of fines.

Because, of course, they will.

Violations carry a base fine of $100 for a first offense and $250 for subsequent offenses, according to the California Family Law Guide website. After mandatory penalty assessments and court fees are added, the total for a first violation can exceed $500. A conviction can also result in one point on the responsible driver’s record.

Needless to say, X had a number of questions about this law.

Questions that the legislature or Newsom surely never bothered asking or answering.

This is even funnier when you realize that a short 16 yr old forced to wear a booster seat by this law… could also get a license to drive. You can’t make this nanny state crap up. @GavinNewsom, In such a scenario, would you like mommy to strap them into their booster seat while driving? I’m starting to think what California really needs is helmets for politicians. Clearly y’all have been dropped on your heads too many times. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 26, 2026

... driving? I’m starting to think what California really needs is helmets for politicians. Clearly y’all have been dropped on your heads too many times.

Now, THAT sounds like a law California needs.

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We have not been able to find out how this "fit test" for exemption will be administered. But if we know California, they will create an entirely new agency for it, paying everyone who works there, and are not Americans, $300,000 a year.

How much money will that test cost? — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) November 26, 2026

Another good question that has no answer as of now. We're guessing that it will cost white parents $5,000, it will be free for minority parents, and they won't even bother testing any of the illegal aliens, even if their van is packed with 40 people.

That would be "raycisss."

So their buses are all equipped with child seats now? — 💥heymikey80💥 (@heymikey80) November 26, 2026

Anyone who has ever ridden on a school bus with teenagers knows that none of them would ever pass the rigid "fit test."

Sitting still for the entire ride? Not a chance in hell.

So, Newsom is probably currently contracting a Chinese company to equip every bus with child seats (and send him a hefty kickback, naturally).

Next are booster seats for short adults.



Don't worry folks... California Democrats know best 😂 — Lady Lisa ♥️🇺🇸♥️ (@SumSol44) November 26, 2026

It's even more hilarious when we realize that communist smurf Robert Reich, who is about as tall as the average eight-year-old, lives in Berkeley.

Is he going to need a booster seat to drive anywhere?

8-16 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 26, 2026

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As we noted above ... not a typo.

Imagine being a 16 year old incel in a car seat in Sacramento or smth — Heist (@mapeslover69) November 26, 2026

Anyone that age who is spotted in a car seat should probably transfer to another school. The ensuing bullying would be relentless.

Ironically, if California actually cared about saving (kids') lives, they would do everything possible to accelerate deployment of self-driving cars—which should be fully permitted the moment they match the safety level of human drivers. — Blake Scholl 🛫 (@bscholl) November 26, 2026

If you've ever driven in California, you know that self-driving cars are ALREADY much safer than most human drivers there.

But some did speculate that this law was designed precisely to prevent the increasing popularity of services like Waymo or Elon Musk's Robotaxi.

This is a backdoor way to ban children from self driving cars (which could massively free up parents’ time) — Sam D'Amico (@sdamico) November 26, 2026

Katie Miller, wife of White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, provided the most scathing criticism of this ridiculous expansion of the nanny state.

The fastest way to kill the birth rate is mandating more car seats. Car seats make motherhood significantly more complicated and difficult, from vehicle width and anchors to traveling with them. I’m not alone in saying that a limiting factor on the number of children we have is car seats. — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) November 26, 2026

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... car seats.

We don't know if that is Newsom's intention here, but we do know the governor. It would not surprise us even a little bit if he had that objective in mind.

The Left's idea of utopia, after all, is that everyone is childless, alone, without freedom, and miserable.

And, apparently, strapped down into a booster seat.





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