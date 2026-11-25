

Maybe it's just us, but we're beginning to think that the woman who believes in "Jewish Space Lasers," not to mention many other bat-poop crazy ideas, might not be too terribly balanced, mentally, emotionally, or in any other sense of the word.

Advertisement

Regretfully, former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is at it again, proving that there is no idea too insane for her to embrace it like an insider stock trade.

This morning at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, after court-imposed delays, the U.S. Army is performing a controlled detonation of about 68 barrels of lead azide, an explosive bomb-making material. Naturally, we expect wailing and gnashing of teeth from the Left about how this will impact the endangered buff-breasted sandpiper. What we didn't expect, but probably should have, was that MTG would use the occasion to don the most ridiculous of her many tinfoil hats.

To support the Army, yesterday, NASA announced that it is deploying a whole slew of the agency's technological resources to monitor the detonation.

As part of a coordinated, whole-of-government effort, NASA has rapidly mobilized specialized research aircraft, space-based observation capabilities, and scientific personnel to support ongoing efforts at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa. NASA stands ready to bring its unique capabilities and world-class scientific expertise to bear whenever called upon in service of the nation and the American people. In support of this effort, NASA has deployed a P-3 Orion and Gulfstream III from the agency's Langley Research Center in Virginia and a NASA Ames contracted B200, and is leveraging observations from its space-based Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO) instrument. Working alongside our partners across the federal government, NASA is utilizing its advanced scientific instruments and expertise to collect environmental and atmospheric data to inform the broader federal response. — NASA (@NASA) November 24, 2026

All of this seems reasonable.

That is, if you are a person who is still in touch with reason.

For MTG, on the other hand, it marked an opportunity to shout, "LEEEEEROY JENKINS!" and thrust herself into the fray by ... denying that we have gone to the moon?

You didn’t even go to the moon and everyone is supposed to feel better now because you are monitoring the Chernobyl event that the U.S. government is doing tomorrow in America. Oh. Ok. — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) November 25, 2026

Sigh. "A Chernobyl event"? Really?

Sadly, this is about the level of discourse we can expect from Greene after she's become the legacy media's favorite new fake Republican.

The Community Note below her post alone was almost worth the price of admission.

But the replies were even better.

Lmao new Thanksgiving dinner topic just dropped — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) November 25, 2026

LOL.

Please do not engage drunk Uncle Jarvis on this subject at the dinner table.

That honestly should be MTG's profile picture.

It is alarmingly accurate.

We used to make fun of how dumb AOC is but you're really giving her a run for her money these days — Dirt 🇺🇸🦅 (@dirtgeartv) November 25, 2026

Umm ... congratulations?

You should seek medical help for your level of stupidity. — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 25, 2026

Advertisement

"Chernobyl event"



How is it actually possible to be this r*****d and still remember to breathe? — Grob 2.0 (@Grob2point0) November 25, 2026

We're not sure how she doesn't gag on her own saliva.

Can’t believe she still believes the moon exists, honestly I’m embarrassed for her — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 25, 2026

She might believe that the moon is made out of Israeli feta cheese.

No, we are not joking.

This person was a United states representative for 5 years. We really need a minimum IQ test for congress — 1611 Populist (@KJVPopulist) November 25, 2026

All we ask is for triple digits. But that might be setting the bar too high.

HOLY CRAP SHES GONE TO PLAID! https://t.co/LkQpMu8psT — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 25, 2026

HA!

When it comes to crazy conspiracy theories, MTG is a big proponent of shouting, "Ludicrous speed ... NOW!"

where to begin man — Kevin DeAnna (@VDAREJamesK) November 25, 2026

We recommend beginning by backing out of the room slowly while removing any sharp objects.

Let's play two truths and a lie. America went to the moon: ✅️ You cheated on your husband: ✅️ You won your relection: ❌️ — Moderately_Radical (@ModeratelyR) November 25, 2026

OOF.

That's gonna leave a mark.

We've learned to never set expectations for her.

Like most leftists, she would only view that as a challenge.

Advertisement

MTG no believe that big metal stick can reach big white orb in sky. Is too far away and small, MTG can block it out with only finger. NASA not able to answer this! pic.twitter.com/ZMg7I4YVXF — dosi (@halfsabra) November 25, 2026

BAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

That one made us spit up our morning coffee just a little bit.

Congress is an important and serious institution as a portion of our national government. Its individual members are often anything but. — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) November 25, 2026

We've never been happier to be able to refer to her as a former U.S. Representative.

What in the lithium dosage skipping bats*** insanity is this — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 25, 2026

What you are seeing is someone who was so thoroughly and completely broken by President Trump, she might put Keith Olbermann to shame.

As funny as all of the replies were, however, we thought we'd give the last, more serious word to NASA.

Administrator Jared Isaacman began his response with the word "respectfully," which, frankly, MTG does not deserve.

But she does deserve every bit of his takedown of her insane post.

Respectfully, your post departs so significantly from reality on a matter of public concern that I feel compelled to respond... 1. In challenging circumstances such as this, you want the nation's best on the field. That is precisely why you call on NASA, putting our airborne and space-based sensors and some of the brightest scientific minds in the country to work. 2. Even if it's hyperbole, it is irresponsible to characterize this as a 'Chernobyl event' when there is no reactor and there are no fission products. This is a controlled detonation of aging explosive material and is being handled in the most responsible way possible. 3. And we did go to the Moon. To suggest otherwise is an insult to the hundreds of thousands of talented Americans who achieved the near impossible on July 20, 1969, and then did it five more times, because we are NASA and we could. It remains one of America's crowning achievements, acknowledged even by our greatest adversary at the time. It is disheartening that this needs to be explained to a former member of Congress. — NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman (@NASAAdmin) November 25, 2026

Advertisement

... space-based sensors and some of the brightest scientific minds in the country to work.



2. Even if it's hyperbole, it is irresponsible to characterize this as a 'Chernobyl event' when there is no reactor and there are no fission products. This is a controlled detonation of aging explosive material and is being handled in the most responsible way possible.



3. And we did go to the Moon. To suggest otherwise is an insult to the hundreds of thousands of talented Americans who achieved the near impossible on July 20, 1969, and then did it five more times, because we are NASA and we could. It remains one of America's crowning achievements, acknowledged even by our greatest adversary at the time. It is disheartening that this needs to be explained to a former member of Congress.

What he said. Every word.

The only word we disagree with is that MTG's lunatic ravings are disheartening.

They're more than that.

They are an ongoing national embarrassment.





============================================

Related:

The Journos Are Suffering From a Terminal Case of Main Character Syndrome

Move Over, Tide Pods: There's a New Viral Trend That Might Be Even More Galactically Stupid

GROSS! Dana Bash Gets 'a Chill Up Her Leg' While Lavishing Praise on Al Gore's Climate Scam

Tough Crowd: The Democrats' Birthday Wish for Joe Biden Flops MASSIVELY (Even With Leftists)

Oxnard Blues: Rob Lowe Explains to Charlie Sheen Just How Awful California's Economy REALLY Is

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.