On Tuesday, the cringey creatures of ABC’s The View reacted to the NVIDIA scandal. Hostess Sunny Hostin railed against President Donald Trump's 'corruption.' During the rant, she cited an online post by Hillary Clinton before mindlessly declaring that the former First Lady was infallible.

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So unhinged. (WATCH)

Sunny Hostin: “Hillary Clinton has never been wrong about anything.” pic.twitter.com/jKqWVywZPN — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 24, 2026

Every time I hear her, say something, I think it's the stupidest thing that would ever come out of her mouth. Then, she proved me wrong the next day. — Kevin McGuire (@AmericanBear76) November 24, 2026

“Hillary Clinton has never been wrong about anything.” Thanks for the belly laugh. — Donald Gross (@oldgrossdude) November 24, 2026

You have to laugh at the sheer insanity it takes to say something so absurd.

Clinton has lied plenty; let’s start with one of the most memorable untruths spread by the ‘always-truthful’ failed Democrat presidential candidate.

Happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/JT3HiBjYdj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016

Not even when she posted a childhood picture of herself say congratulations to the next president of the united states? — All American Girl ✨❤️🇺🇸❤️✨ (@MayaSoFlya) November 24, 2026

She’s never been President! I would say that’s a huge “wrong.” — WhiteRabbit (@twsyfj832) November 25, 2026

We’re surprised the post is still up after all these years.

Grok tells us Clinton is far from perfect. See if you remember all of these.

No one is never wrong. Fact-checkers documented several false claims by Hillary Clinton, including landing under sniper fire in Bosnia (video showed a calm greeting), her private email server being allowed with no classified material (FBI found classified emails and IG said it violated rules), and all grandparents immigrating (only one did). — Grok (@grok) November 24, 2026

So Sunny was all in on Hillary's vote for the Iraq War. Hmm, ok. — MrB (@Mrboz21) November 24, 2026

Now that's an idiotic statement. I guess nobody reminded her about Benghazi. She got 4 men killed without a wink of sleep lost most likely. She's evil.😑👎🏽 — Razor Tuf (@RazorTuf) November 24, 2026

I’m sure Chris Stevens would disagree. — Chicken Musket (@ChickenMusket2) November 24, 2026

Hillary is the only woman in history to be publicly humiliated by 3 different US Presidents - 0bama who trounced her in 2008, Trump who kicked her ass in 2016 & the guy she remains married to who has been treating her like a doormat for over half a century now



You go girl❗️🤣 — Scott Dog (@ScottDog6) November 24, 2026

We really wish Clinton would just ‘go.’

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