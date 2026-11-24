This editor will say it again: Always be wary of headlines with the disclaimer, "The family says" or "An attorney for the family says." ICE issued its statement Sunday on the arrest of a father and daughter at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The detention of Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and his daughter, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, both of whom are Mexican nationals who overstayed their tourist visas, went viral in large part due to the unwarranted, hysterical screaming by the daughter on a cell phone video. CBS News has since sat down for an interview with the pair's attorney and Sofia's husband, Jose Castillo. CNN previously reported that the attorney said they were on their way to a family baptism, as if that were relevant.

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The attorney tells CBS that the pair are traumatized and don't understand why the arrest had to be executed with such "cruelty." She says that the ICE agents could have just come up to them while they were waiting and said, "Please come this way," instead of charging at them and "attacking" them from behind.

The attorney for the father and daughter who were abruptly arrested by ICE agents on a jet bridge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington on Saturday says they are both “traumatized” from the experience. “They don’t understand why it had to happen with such cruelty,” Olia Catala told CBS News’ @camiloreports. DHS has identified Sofia Hernandez Mejia, and her father, Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, as Mexican nationals living in the U.S. illegally after overstaying their visas. Catala says the father and daughter have pending immigration applications, including a green card request Hernandez Mejia filed as the spouse of a U.S. citizen. — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 24, 2026

The post continues:

… cruelty,” Olia Catala told CBS News’ @camiloreports. DHS has identified Sofia Hernandez Mejia, and her father, Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, as Mexican nationals living in the U.S. illegally after overstaying their visas. Catala says the father and daughter have pending immigration applications, including a green card request Hernandez Mejia filed as the spouse of a U.S. citizen.

Castillo says that it came to his attention in the waiting area that they were being "stalked," and he denies that his wife threw hot coffee into ICE agents' faces, saying, "When you're coming at me and my wife and you're shoving us, obviously coffee is going to be spilled" … in agents' faces.

The husband of a woman detained by ICE during a viral airport arrest is disputing the government’s claim that she assaulted federal agents, saying she was shoved by officers and did “nothing” wrong. In an emotional interview with CBS News’ @camiloreports , Jose Castillo said masked agents in plain clothes never identified themselves or showed badges before detaining his wife, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, and his father-in-law, Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza. The Department of Homeland Security said the two Mexican nationals overstayed their visas and are living in the U.S. illegally. Their attorney said the father and daughter were trying to follow the immigration process and have pending applications. — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 24, 2026

… masked agents in plain clothes never identified themselves or showed badges before detaining his wife, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, and his father-in-law, Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza. The Department of Homeland Security said the two Mexican nationals overstayed their visas and are living in the U.S. illegally. Their attorney said the father and daughter were trying to follow the immigration process and have pending applications.

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@CBSNews There are consequences to ignoring laws. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) November 24, 2026

@CBSNews How much longer do we have to deal with these criminals? — JWF (@JammieWF) November 24, 2026

@CBSNews Bullshit. All they had to do was not resist and there would have been no trauma — GW (@Scotts_Irish1) November 24, 2026

Exactly.

@CBSNews If she hadn’t fought kicking and screaming and allegedly throwing coffee, it would have gone smoothly. — Butterdog (@Butters09016449) November 24, 2026

@CBSNews They should seek counseling... in their home country. — Life is a Liberty Matter (@LibertyMatter77) November 24, 2026

@CBSNews Maybe because they were screaming and yelling like 5 year olds. I am sure the ICE Officers would have preferred they act like adults. — Jim Collins (@JimCollinsJr) November 24, 2026

@CBSNews They knowingly broke US law They could have behaved like civilized human beings who respect US law + cooperated with federal agents, as required by US law The grown woman chose to throw herself on the floor + throw a tantrum like a child — AK Hiker ✝️ (@ak_hiker) November 24, 2026

@CBSNews I don’t understand the cruelty either. Imagine throwing hot coffee on an officer of the law, screaming and crying, resisting arrest for something they knew was illegal but chose to do anyway! — Suzanne Tjosaas (@SuzanneTjos) November 24, 2026

@CBSNews They overstayed their visas and one of them threw hot coffee at officers. Not exactly the victims you're selling here — Unfiltered N' Raw (@UnfilteredNRaw) November 24, 2026

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@CBSNews Whether or not they have a criminal history is irrelevant; the core issue is their lawful presence, and she is aware of that. Although she claims that "they did everything correctly," the reporter failed to challenge whether or not they had overstayed their visa. — monkerton (@Someoneguy19) November 24, 2026

@CBSNews They didn’t know they were lawbreakers? They didn’t remember overstaying their visa? If I were in their shoes, I’d be expecting the knock on the door or the tap on the shoulder 24/7. THEY determined the level of force ICE employed. — Bernard Roan (@XCoastie73) November 24, 2026

@CBSNews OMG. This emotional narrative is infuriating. Just say the facts — Jay Monahan Tracker (@jaymontracker) November 24, 2026

@CBSNews Bad news: she doesn't understand why we need to use force against those who resist arrest and attack the officers. Good news: she now has time to think about it at a secure location with no distractions. — Joanna Lam (@Lam_mour) November 24, 2026

@CBSNews @camiloreports Interview the government for its side before you post and don't just believe someone who is illegal to begin with. It's ridiculous that you can't act like real journalists instead of supporters of illegal immigration. — ShinerBuck (@primeonetx) November 24, 2026

@CBSNews @camiloreports BREAKING; they were resisting in every way possible. I just watched it. You don't do that. Any American that did that would be in trouble. I'm so sick of this phony shit — Think (@Think0909) November 24, 2026

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@CBSNews @camiloreports Just stop. You’ve had your 24 hour frenzy. Move on to the next outrage. — Cliffside (@Cliffsi47948683) November 24, 2026

At least we have the family's attorney on video saying that they did everything right … that's good enough for us.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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