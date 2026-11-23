As Twitchy reported, we have a new national scandal on our hands thanks to cell phone video of a father and daughter from Mexico who were arrested by ICE agents on a crowded airport jet bridge in Seattle. The unwarranted screaming by the daughter has turned the video into a George Floyd-style scandal. The two could have cooperated with law enforcement and complied with their orders, but instead the daughter threw hot coffee in their faces.

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This editor always cautions about headlines with qualifiers such as "family members said" or "the family's attorney said." CNN decided to go with that approach in reporting that, according to their lawyer, the father and daughter were traveling to a family baptism when they were apprehended.

CNN: “Lawyer: Father and daughter detained by ICE at Seattle airport were traveling to family baptism” https://t.co/5VndVXV2qG — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) November 23, 2026

Illegal aliens have just been jetting around the country to family events whenever they want and we’re supposed to just accept that as normal — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 23, 2026

This editor has shared before the story of the nightmare of trying to secure REAL IDs for himself and his wife. She wanted to fly to South Carolina to help out her mother-in-law after her shoulder surgery, but New York State said it would take months and months to send a copy of her birth certificate. Illegal aliens don't hesitate to board planes, however.

@JoshKraushaar Wow, I guess that makes it OK to break the law then🙄 — Tim Tribbett DVM (@tntDVM) November 23, 2026

@JoshKraushaar HOLD ON, HOLD ON everyone. There's apparently now a "family baptism" exception to immigration law enforcement. Please stand down until travel plans are verified before arresting any more illegals. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) November 23, 2026

@JoshKraushaar Serious question: How do illegal aliens get through TSA? Do they have REAL ID driver's licenses? If so, how? Or were they flying using their foreign passports for ID? If so, is there no mechanism to flag people who have overstayed a visa? — Mark Harrison e/acc (@meh_130) November 23, 2026

@JoshKraushaar Imagine being illegally in a country and choosing to fly on a plane with no fear of repercussion — TheEconomissed (@The_EconoMissed) November 23, 2026

@JoshKraushaar Just a lawyer doing lawyer things...their destination is irrelevant to their legal status in the US. — Buttermaker (@BiffGizmo) November 23, 2026

@JoshKraushaar Immigration enforcement is not a board game with a safe spot for airports and get out of enforcement free cards for family occasions. — Jonathan F. Mack (@JonathanFMack) November 23, 2026

@JoshKraushaar Overstayed the visa He was in the country illegally Who gives a fuck where they were going — 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 𝔻𝕒𝕝𝕥𝕠𝕟 (@dutchdalton992) November 23, 2026

@JoshKraushaar This doesn’t change the fact they both overstayed their visas and one of them hurled hot coffee on the ICE agents. They broke our laws. Deport. Deport. Deport. — ZigZig721 (@ZZig721) November 23, 2026

@JoshKraushaar Is there an exception in federal law for illegals who are traveling to baptisms? — ThatGuyFromHS (@ThatGuyFromHS) November 23, 2026

@JoshKraushaar Oh, in that case, screw federal laws and our sovereignty. Just open it up. — Brett (@Texan__Pride) November 23, 2026

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@JoshKraushaar Irrelevant, but thanks for playing. Pick up some lovely parting gifts on the way out — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 23, 2026

@JoshKraushaar @EWErickson And here illegally. I know it’s just a detail to some. But it seems more relevant than the purpose of their trip. — joe sims (@Rock5491) November 23, 2026

@JoshKraushaar Me searching through our immigration laws and just cannot find any exemptions for illegal aliens attending a religious event — ColonelMAGA4 (@Colonel4America) November 23, 2026

@JoshKraushaar So I guess they haven't been "living in the shadows" while here illegally. — \~/ (@Day_For_Day_Yay) November 23, 2026

@JoshKraushaar So illegal alien foreigners have been just flying around freely, while actual Americans have spent 25 years jumping through every hoop the TSA could invent? — BaneApu (@BaneApu) November 23, 2026

@JoshKraushaar I don't care where they're going. I want to know how they made it through TSA. Criminals can be arrested on planes. It happens all the time. Crying hysterically and throwing hot coffee on an officer is not a get out of jail free card. — Mildredbakes! (@mildredbakes) November 23, 2026

@JoshKraushaar Why/how are illegal aliens able to fly around our country at will, while I have to have a "Star Card" proving I'm a legal citizen, having presented my birth certificate and other proof of my citizenship in order to get said "Star card?" — Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus (@ZingaraReborn) November 23, 2026

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@JoshKraushaar NOGAF. They broke the law. They stayed here knowingly in violation of our laws saying a great big fuck you to all of us who follow the law. I don't give a husky fuck where they were going - the only place they should have been going is back where they fucking came from. — Billy Joe Jim Bob (@bjjb2012_bill) November 23, 2026

You'll be shocked to learn that a family friend has already set up a GoFundMe fundraiser for legal expenses, with a goal of $110,000 (which it's well on its way to reaching).

Tell the lawyer to get back to us with the statute that exempts baptisms from federal law enforcement.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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