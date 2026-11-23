If you ever need financial advice, there's a simple trick that seems to work pretty darn well: figure out what Scott Galloway thinks is going to happen, and then bet on the exact opposite.

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Galloway, the NYU professor and podcaster who loves nothing more than telling everyone how much smarter he is than Donald Trump, was VERY sure about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Like, use-a-naughty-word sure. He even brought his resume along to back it up.

That was three days ago.

"I've been on seven public company boards...there's absolutely no f*cking way this guy is being rehired." - Scott Galloway on Jensen Huang, three days ago Guy is basically Jim Cramer 2.0 https://t.co/tVGoMI6ISM — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 23, 2026

Well, guess who's back in charge of Nvidia? And guess whose stock bounced back almost all the way after he returned? Not exactly a great week for Professor Galloway, the guy who wants you to trust him on markets, the economy, and pretty much everything else under the sun.

To be fair, being confidently wrong on camera is a proud tradition in financial TV. Jim Cramer basically built a whole career on it, which is why the comparison landed so well. People have been betting against Cramer's picks for years and doing just fine, thank you very much.

And X had a GREAT time with it.

HAHAHA — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 23, 2026

We had the same reaction.

@WesternLensman his talent is just being completely confident and completely wrong — Sidney Wang (@TheJoeShow100) November 23, 2026

@WesternLensman Need to create a @polymarket and @joinautopilot for Reverse Galloway with the predictions he has given us this year — Yash (@TheYashMittal) November 23, 2026

@WesternLensman He really is on a historic run lately — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 23, 2026

The best part is that this is the same crowd that lectures the rest of us endlessly about trusting the experts. Galloway's an expert! He told us so himself. He's sat on SEVEN boards, people! And he still couldn't see this coming from three days out.

Honestly, it's kind of impressive. Most people need at least a few weeks to be this wrong, but Scott did it in a long weekend.

Somewhere, Jim Cramer is nodding along and feeling a whole lot better about himself.

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