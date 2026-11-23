As you've probably heard, the board of NVIDIA has reinstated Jensen Huang as the company's CEO.

BREAKING: Jensen Huang officially returns to Nvidia's office, $NVDA, and receives a standing ovation from Nvidia employees. "I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around," Jensen Huang told employees. https://t.co/WdhJtMdb71 — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) November 23, 2026

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The markets certainly rebounded on that news, which seems to have angered the Democrats (after all, their party has been rooting against the economy while being cheerleaders for the Iranian regime and illegal aliens).

One of those Dems is Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who is among lefties hoping nobody remembers one of their former House colleagues:

My statement on the egregious decision by NVIDIA to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO. https://t.co/bf12B6r1z2 — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) November 23, 2026

Really, Hakeem?

Not long ago the Democrats were defending this guy:

2025. Hakeem Jeffries praises his good friend Eric Swalwell's character and integrity after making him the lead on another committee. Jeffries was 100% aware of that fact that Swalwell had slept with and had been compromised by a Chinese spy. https://t.co/E4FgiSHG6v — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 23, 2026

@RepJeffries Why didn't you have an issue with this? https://t.co/vMQhrCe89e — Todd Hickman (@Todd_Hickman1) November 23, 2026

And not only was Swalwell in the House, but at one time he was allowed on the Intelligence Committee even after his relationship to Fang Fang was well known.

Take ALL the seats, Temu Obama.

*****

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