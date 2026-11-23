Somebody get Mayor Zohran Mamdani a juice box and a nap.

NYC's new socialist-in-chief sat down for what looks like his first real grown-up interview, got asked a question he didn't like, and instead of just answering it, he ran to X to whine about it like a teenager whose phone got taken away. Because nothing says I'm ready to run the biggest city in America quite like throwing a tantrum over ONE tough question.

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Bless his heart.

Did a landlord write this question? There’s a rumor that a huge number of rent-stabilized apartments are vacant because landlords can’t raise the rent. That’s not true. And it’s dangerous. https://t.co/ehFEnRuqer — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 22, 2026

Imagine being so insecure and nutless that you can't deal with someone actually asking you a question that you go on X and attack them.

Socialists are gonna socialist.

@NYCMayor > That's not true. Please present statistics from reliable sources that show it's untrue, then. — lumpen bourgeoisie 🐀 (@JohnSchoffstall) November 23, 2026

@NYCMayor Those rumors are called basic economics. — Holden (@Holden114) November 22, 2026

But math is racist or something.

@NYCMayor It is not a rumor, it is true according to the State of New York- https://t.co/FILP6RMobl — Usually Right (@normouspenis) November 22, 2026

@NYCMayor You're either a complete freaking idiot or (more likely) intentionally trying to implode the (already hurting) NYC housing market. — EZ (@notmyrlnmnemore) November 23, 2026

@NYCMayor A commie wrote the legislation which caused it. FFS, it is just basic economics. — Thatch (@THATCH_ARISES) November 22, 2026

Once a commie, always a commie.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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