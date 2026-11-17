Before he was the mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani was just another progressive activist on Twitter, casually floating the idea that his side might need to tone down the radicalism long enough to blend in.

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Zohran Mamdani was posting the quiet part out loud in 2020: — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 16, 2026

In a 2020 reply, he suggested his crew could use a little more conventional polish if they wanted to slip past the gatekeepers unnoticed. The post is still sitting there, years later, while the same man now runs America’s largest city. Conservatives have been resurfacing it all week, noting that the mirror-image version of that sentence would have ended someone else’s career before the day was out. New Yorkers elected him anyway.

@aptaube @_guillermoleon_ @aaronnarraph @AOC @rontkim @KhaleelAnderson @votejgr We may need to get a little whiter so we can sneak in undetected — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) July 9, 2020

Interestingly enough, one of the people he was 'tweeting' with was AOC.

Yeah.

That being said, the person he was responding to deleted the post so ... not entirely sure what he was doing or talking about but it doesn't sound good.

@ZohranKMamdani @aaronnarraph @AOC @rontkim @KhaleelAnderson @votejgr Deport this animal immediately — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephant) November 16, 2026

@ZohranKMamdani @aaronnarraph @AOC @rontkim @KhaleelAnderson @votejgr What did you delete before this post? You gotta go. You’re a danger to Americans. https://t.co/42aIVAjFER — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) November 16, 2026

@ZohranKMamdani @aaronnarraph @AOC @rontkim @KhaleelAnderson @votejgr What is wrong with you??? — Shelly (@LeafyMaple) November 17, 2026

How long ya' got?

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