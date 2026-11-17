Democrats just rolled out a bill that would claw back funding specifically set aside to fight fentanyl trafficking and upgrade drug-detection gear at the border.

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The measure rescinds unobligated money from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that was earmarked for ICE and CBP operations, including hundreds of millions targeted at stopping the flow of deadly drugs. Nancy Pelosi is listed among the backers, because nothing says “we care about the fentanyl crisis” like canceling the tools meant to combat it. A White House correspondent flagged the fine print, and the reactions practically wrote themselves.

Democrats have introduced a bill that would cancel funding to “counter fentanyl and drug trafficking” and improve drug detection equipment. Nancy Pelosi is among its supporters. https://t.co/VPWPrNQ1pe — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) November 17, 2026

So much affordability, so little time.

Or something.

@nataliegwinters Democrats love drug addicts and the homeless! It ensures their NGO’s receive millions in taxpayer dollars while never solving the problem…it’s pure grift and fraud! https://t.co/KtLSqtZsCx — Jim Klein (@jim_klein1) November 17, 2026

@nataliegwinters Only a politician who is either paid by, or controlled by the drug dealers, would make decisions like this. Prove me wrong! — The Unseen Realm (@TheUnseenRealmx) November 17, 2026

Ahem.

@nataliegwinters Wow, it’s like they want death and destruction. — Christyne (@TXRealtorDallas) November 17, 2026

It certainly helps their whole, 'America is a terrible place' agenda.

@nataliegwinters The cartels are Democrat donors now? — Melee (@PatriotMeLee) November 17, 2026

Ahem. Again.

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