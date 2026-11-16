Abigail Spanberger ran on affordability and “doing what’s best for Virginia’s kids.” She is now busy slamming the door on a federal education tax credit that would have let families claim up to $1,700 a year for scholarships covering private-school tuition, tutoring, therapies, and other costs — public-school kids included.

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And all because she cares more about doing the teachers' union bidding than she does about kids.

Oh, and the ugliest part is the ugly hate piece WaPo tried to put out to cover for Spanberger blaming Youngkin for somehow not doing everything he was supposed to. WaPo even went so far as to drag him for it.

No, really.

Of course, that wasn't true at all. Youngkin had already put Virginia first in line for the program. Spanberger’s office decided not to finish the paperwork, claiming the whole thing somehow fails to help public-school students (even though the rules explicitly allow it) and promising to “monitor” other states instead. Translation: the teachers’ unions said jump, and she asked how high.

The Virginia Education Association has spent months warning that any school-choice money is a threat to their monopoly; Spanberger apparently agrees.

Youngkin is pissed, and he should be:

.@GovernorVA Spanberger claims to care about affordability, yet she's ripping $1.5 billion in education aid from VA families by opting out of the Education Freedom Tax Credit. She's appeasing teachers unions at the expense of the very kids she claims to care about. That's wrong. — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) November 16, 2026

While she lectures everyone else about the cost of living, she’s happy to leave hundreds of millions of dollars in parental choice on the table so the same failing system that created the demand for alternatives can keep every dollar and every child.

Affordability for whom, exactly?

The unions that write her checks, or the parents watching their kids stuck in schools that aren’t working? Virginia voters just handed her the keys.

This is what she did with them.

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