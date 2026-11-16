Polymarket just dropped the news that global oil supply has finally overtaken demand for the first time since the Iran conflict kicked off.

Shocking. Right after the midterms, of course.

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Almost as if the timing was a little too convenient. Hrm. SORRY, we know we're not supposed to say such things. It's this darn tinfoil on our heads, it's so tight these days.

The International Energy Agency is now projecting a fourth-quarter surplus as Gulf exports rebound through the Strait of Hormuz faster than demand can keep up, even with the odd tanker still getting hit. Prices that were sky-high for months are suddenly sliding, and the market is talking about excess barrels instead of permanent tightness. Funny how the script flips the second the votes are counted.

JUST IN: Global oil supply overtakes demand for the first time since the Iran conflict began. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 14, 2026

We've seen this movie before.

And so has Spencer Pratt, it seems:

Curious timing. — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) November 15, 2026

Curious indeed.

@Polymarket So exactly who manipulated the market to give Democrats the boost? — 🐶Dog194🐶 (@dhr194) November 15, 2026

And what do they have to gain with Democrats in charge? *cough cough*

@Polymarket Oh. — Larry Sellers (@larry_sell38385) November 15, 2026

@spencerpratt Anyone that actually believes democrats ever have anything to do with lowering prices or taxes for anyone is by definition, delusional. Democrat = COSTS MORE — Tismyainm 🇺🇸 (@TLCTeresaL) November 15, 2026

But they're all about affordability these days. They keep saying so, even.

@spencerpratt https://t.co/5HyCzSmQhD — Brad Range (@RangeBrad) November 15, 2026

Who'da thunk it?

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