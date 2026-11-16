Jennifer Welch has somehow outdone her own recent low point of treating Charlie Kirk’s assassination as comedy gold.

The “I’ve Had It” host, still reeling from the sponsor bloodbath that followed her grave-digging jokes, is now broadcasting that the mere sight of anyone identifying as MAGA — especially a “MAGA Christian”—triggers an instant pedophile diagnosis in her brain.

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No evidence required, no distinctions allowed; the entire movement is just child predators and their enablers, full stop. It’s the kind of unhinged, dehumanizing tantrum that used to stay on fringe podcasts, but Welch has turned it into her brand: equal parts projection, attention-seeking, and a permission structure for the very violence she pretends to oppose.

She's learned nothing.

💥Jennifer Welch smears *ALL* of MAGA as "P*DOPHILES"💥 "When I see somebody that says they are MAGA ... I IMMEDIATELY think: 'p*dophiles!' That's just where we are. MAGA are p*dophiles or p*dophile protectors." This type of rhetoric creates a permission structure for violence. It seems like a textbook example of stochastic terrorism. — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 15, 2026

What she is too dumb to realize is that saying this about MAGA is more about her than MAGA.

What a truly warped, horrific, ugly person she is inside and out.

@JasonJournoDC Her plastic makes her look like a man dressing as a woman. Goes well with her dark heart. 👿 — Burke (@BitsofBurke) November 15, 2026

@JasonJournoDC Yesterday I was a nazi. Now I'm a p#do. Thank you for the update. It's hard to keep up 🤣 — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) November 15, 2026

Again, it says way more about her than anyone on the Right. And what is says about her ain't good, like at all.

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