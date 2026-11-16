And SOOOO Begins Democrat VA Sen. Louise Lucas' Arraignment ... and Wow, It's Gonna Be a DOOZY

Virginia’s longtime Democrat state senator from Portsmouth, Louise Lucas (who many have called the most powerful Democrat in Virginia), is set to formally enter a not-guilty plea today in federal court, joining six co-defendants, including two of her daughters and a grandson — in a racketeering case that accuses them of running an illegal marijuana distribution operation out of her local cannabis shop.

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Keep in mind, we have seen checks from this family to drug dealers that BOUNCED, and instead of paying cash, they just wrote another check.

We can't even make this up.

🚨IN THE HOT SEAT: Portsmouth Sen. Louise Lucas expected to plead not guilty at Monday's arraignment Lucas is one of seven defendants charged in the federal case. WTKR's Brendan Ponton reports: — Virginia News Vanguard (@VaNewsVanguard) November 16, 2026

Prosecutors allege the group moved large quantities of marijuana, laundered the proceeds, and that Lucas leveraged her position as Senate President Pro Tempore, and chair of the Finance and Appropriations Committee to protect the business and push legislation that would benefit it, all in pursuit of what the indictment describes as generational wealth. With the case designated complex and a trial still months away, Lucas and her family are expected to fight the charges 'aggressively.'

Duh.

@VaNewsVanguard She really thought she could beat this investigation. She could have taken corrective measures under the Biden Admin to avoid it but NOPE she's THAT arrogant. — SIN JONES (@CultistCorasahn) November 16, 2026

She's never been held accountable for her actions before, she probably thinks this isn't any different. We, of course, hope she's wrong.

In a common-sense world, yup. Sadly, it seems less and less likely that we will ever get to live in a common-sense world again. Yeah yeah, a bit dramatic but still, after everything we just witnessed with the midterms? Yeesh.

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