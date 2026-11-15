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BRUTAL: People Are LOVING Scott Bessent BLISTERING Abigail Spanberger for Putting Politics Over Kids

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 15, 2026 11:15 AM
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BRUTAL: People Are LOVING Scott Bessent BLISTERING Abigail Spanberger for Putting Politics Over Kids
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is BLASTING Governor Abigail Spanberger for standing in the way of federal education scholarships that could help families cover tutoring, special-needs services, and other supports — even for kids already in public schools.

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Spanberger couldn't do more to hurt Virginia if she tried. It's wild what a truly horrible governor she has been.

Trump’s Education Freedom Tax Credit is ready to go, and Virginia has already signed on to participate starting in 2027. Federal law requires the state to finish the paperwork and certify eligible scholarship organizations, yet Abigail Spanberger has signaled she plans to block it. Bessent’s message is blunt: stop treating kids’ educational options as a political football and let parents access the help that’s already on the table.

In case you were wondering if the Virginia Teachers' Union owns her ... duh.

Bessent didn't mince words:

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... intends to stand in the way.Virginia has already elected to participate in 2027, and @GovernorVA is required under federal law to complete the administrative process. 

Governor Spanberger: certify the scholarship organizations. Stop playing politics with children’s futures.

What he said, every day and twice in Sunday.

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News Topics ABIGAIL SPANBERGER | DONALD TRUMP | EDUCATION | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | VIRGINIA

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