What PANIC Looks Like: Abigail Spanberger's Statement on Louise Lucas Arrest Only Makes Things WORSE

Abigail Spanberger was quick to make a statement about the arrest of Louise Lucas for drug trafficking and money laundering. Of course, Abi was also quick to make this about politics in an attempt to slam the Trump administration for following through on an investigation started once again under the Biden administration.

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Funny how that works out.

I have read the charging document alleging a series of criminal acts by a member of the Virginia Senate. In our American system of justice, people are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and that is true for Senator L. Louise Lucas. She and her family deserve the opportunity to present their defense and speak to the allegations presented. The timing of this indictment undermines the U.S. Department of Justice’s previously longstanding policy of not taking legal actions — to include indictments or significant investigative steps — close to an election and sadly, this timing further erodes the trust the American people deserve to have in the Department of Justice. — Governor Abigail Spanberger (@GovernorVA) October 22, 2026

Post continues:

... to present their defense and speak to the allegations presented. The timing of this indictment undermines the U.S. Department of Justice’s previously longstanding policy of not taking legal actions — to include indictments or significant investigative steps — close to an election and sadly, this timing further erodes the trust the American people deserve to have in the Department of Justice.

Justice has no timeline. Not to mention Lucas isn't up for reelection so we don't know the heck this harpy is babbling about.

@GovernorVA This all started with Biden investigating her. She's not part of this years election so irrelevant. — Chuck Clymer (@chuckbev1985) October 22, 2026

@GovernorVA She's not up for election. Why did you fail to investigate her? — Conservative X (@Conservative_X1) October 22, 2026

Good question. Probably because Louise owns Abigail. Oops, did we say that out loud?

@GovernorVA Go on and defend this, hack. — MsGirlinAr (@lacoolio1) October 22, 2026

@GovernorVA Abigail Spanberger literally has no standing to discuss eroding trust -- about anything https://t.co/kFwmKH3aTx — ((( Charlottesville ))) (@CvilleBubble) October 22, 2026

Not even a little bit.

All smiles from @SpanbergerForVA https://t.co/xiV89Djhcu — Christian Martinez (@CDHMartinez) October 22, 2026

Interesting.

@GovernorVA Whatever. HER OWN WORDS indict her. https://t.co/lDRzMeEUBX — MitchGoat70 🇺🇸 (@MitchGoat70) October 22, 2026

@GovernorVA Agreed - innocent until proven guilty. Just curious - why do you end with it being a political attack? If she had a black market weed empire… why would you blame politics on uncovering that? Do democrats disagree with “nobody is above the law”? — BotMan (@boopimabot19) October 22, 2026

Because she's trying to make this about an attack on Lucas instead of the law.

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Funny how quickly they change their 'no one is above the law' rhetoric when it's their side.

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