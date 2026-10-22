DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

What PANIC Looks Like: Abigail Spanberger's Statement on Louise Lucas Arrest Only Makes Things WORSE

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 22, 2026 2:45 PM
Advertisement
What PANIC Looks Like: Abigail Spanberger's Statement on Louise Lucas Arrest Only Makes Things WORSE
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Abigail Spanberger was quick to make a statement about the arrest of Louise Lucas for drug trafficking and money laundering. Of course, Abi was also quick to make this about politics in an attempt to slam the Trump administration for following through on an investigation started once again under the Biden administration.

Advertisement

Funny how that works out.

Post continues:

... to present their defense and speak to the allegations presented.

The timing of this indictment undermines the U.S. Department of Justice’s previously longstanding policy of not taking legal actions — to include indictments or significant investigative steps — close to an election and sadly, this timing further erodes the trust the American people deserve to have in the Department of Justice.

Justice has no timeline. Not to mention Lucas isn't up for reelection so we don't know the heck this harpy is babbling about.

Recommended
Elissa Slotkin's Getting Ratioed Into the Sun Again for Projecting About 'Intimidation Tactics' Doug P. An ANGRY Elf! Abdul El-Sayed SNAPS and Comes So UNGLUED Debating Mike Rogers It's Honestly SCARY Sam J.
Advertisement

Good question. Probably because Louise owns Abigail. Oops, did we say that out loud?

Not even a little bit.

Interesting.

Because she's trying to make this about an attack on Lucas instead of the law.

Advertisement

Funny how quickly they change their 'no one is above the law' rhetoric when it's their side.

============================================================

Related:

Bombshell in the Room With Us? LOL! Cenk Uygur's Big Lindsey Graham GOTCHA Blows Up in His Dumb Face

Joe Concha Uses Old Rachel Maddow/Mary Trump Clip to Remind Lefties JUST How Hypocritical They Are

An ANGRY Elf! Abdul El-Sayed SNAPS and Comes So UNGLUED Debating Mike Rogers It's Honestly SCARY

Funny 'Cuz It's TRUE! Scott Jennings Just Needs TWO WORDS to Shut Lefty Loon Leigh McGowen DOWN

Oh BROTHER (Literally): Ilhan Omar’s Instagram Account (and Deleted Posts) Come Back to Haunt Her

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics ABIGAIL SPANBERGER | CRIME | DOJ | VIRGINIA

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Elissa Slotkin's Getting Ratioed Into the Sun Again for Projecting About 'Intimidation Tactics'

Elissa Slotkin's Getting Ratioed Into the Sun Again for Projecting About 'Intimidation Tactics'

Doug P.
An ANGRY Elf! Abdul El-Sayed SNAPS and Comes So UNGLUED Debating Mike Rogers It's Honestly SCARY

An ANGRY Elf! Abdul El-Sayed SNAPS and Comes So UNGLUED Debating Mike Rogers It's Honestly SCARY

Sam J.
Bombshell in the Room With Us? LOL! Cenk Uygur's Big Lindsey Graham GOTCHA Blows Up in His Dumb Face

Bombshell in the Room With Us? LOL! Cenk Uygur's Big Lindsey Graham GOTCHA Blows Up in His Dumb Face

Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos