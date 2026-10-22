DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

OOF! A Flashback Post From Louise Lucas Mocking Trump Has Resurfaced and YIKES

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 22, 2026 12:06 PM
Advertisement
OOF! A Flashback Post From Louise Lucas Mocking Trump Has Resurfaced and YIKES

As we told you earlier today, Democrat Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas has been arrested and indicted as part of a major corruption investigation

Advertisement

We'll see where this all leads, but it certainly doesn't look good for Lucas, who subsequently put out a statement that fails to mention the investigation started during the Biden administration. We also couldn't help but notice that in her statement Lucas didn't deny the charges. 

Meanwhile, when it comes to the evidence, the words "dead to rights" come to mind. 

Ouch!

However, because we're big fans of backfiring flashback X posts, here's one from Lucas from about three and a half years ago. 

We can replace the name "Donald Trump" with "Louise Lucas" for much greater accuracy today. 

Recommended
Oh BROTHER (Literally): Ilhan Omar’s Instagram Account (and Deleted Posts) Come Back to Haunt Her Sam J. Funny 'Cuz It's TRUE! Scott Jennings Just Needs TWO WORDS to Shut Lefty Loon Leigh McGowen DOWN Sam J.
Advertisement

Irony can be so ironic sometimes!

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CORRUPTION | FBI | SENATE | VIRGINIA

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Oh BROTHER (Literally): Ilhan Omar’s Instagram Account (and Deleted Posts) Come Back to Haunt Her

Oh BROTHER (Literally): Ilhan Omar’s Instagram Account (and Deleted Posts) Come Back to Haunt Her

Sam J.
Funny 'Cuz It's TRUE! Scott Jennings Just Needs TWO WORDS to Shut Lefty Loon Leigh McGowen DOWN

Funny 'Cuz It's TRUE! Scott Jennings Just Needs TWO WORDS to Shut Lefty Loon Leigh McGowen DOWN

Sam J.
HOOBOY! Janice Dean Goes STRAIGHT-FIRE Breaking Her Silence on Ex-Bestie and #MeanGirl Megyn Kelly

HOOBOY! Janice Dean Goes STRAIGHT-FIRE Breaking Her Silence on Ex-Bestie and #MeanGirl Megyn Kelly

Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos