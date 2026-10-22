OOF! A Flashback Post From Louise Lucas Mocking Trump Has Resurfaced and YIKES

As we told you earlier today, Democrat Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas has been arrested and indicted as part of a major corruption investigation.

30+ years in office. Federally indicted. Prosecutors allege Sen. Louise Lucas used her position to shield a 5-year marijuana enterprise involving her family—nearly $5M involved. Thanks to @AGToddBlanche, @TheJusticeDept, FBI agents & partners. No one is above the law. -DKP🇺🇸 https://t.co/9WZc5Umu0K — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 22, 2026

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We'll see where this all leads, but it certainly doesn't look good for Lucas, who subsequently put out a statement that fails to mention the investigation started during the Biden administration. We also couldn't help but notice that in her statement Lucas didn't deny the charges.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the evidence, the words "dead to rights" come to mind.

“This is our last chance at generational wealth…I’ve got too old to not be greedy.” https://t.co/v33shTcRnB — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 22, 2026

Ouch!

However, because we're big fans of backfiring flashback X posts, here's one from Lucas from about three and a half years ago.

Donald Trump just learned no one is above the law! — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) March 30, 2023

We can replace the name "Donald Trump" with "Louise Lucas" for much greater accuracy today.

https://t.co/39aog13QEi — captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) October 22, 2026

Just surrendered to Donald Trump's FBI 👇 — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) October 22, 2026

Irony can be so ironic sometimes!

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

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