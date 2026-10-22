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'GRANDMOTHER' Louise Lucas' Office Drops Pathetic Statement After Her Arrest for Drug Trafficking

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 22, 2026 10:55 AM
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'GRANDMOTHER' Louise Lucas' Office Drops Pathetic Statement After Her Arrest for Drug Trafficking
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Virginia state Sen. L. Louise Lucas turned herself in to federal authorities Thursday morning on an eight-count indictment that alleges racketeering, marijuana distribution conspiracy, money laundering, and honest services fraud tied to her own medical cannabis business. 

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Are you laughing? We're laughing. We've been grinning nonstop.

Within hours, the Senate President Pro Tempore posted a statement casting herself as the victim, because of course she did. In it, she accuses the FBI and the Justice Department of turning the full weight of the federal government on an 82-year-old great-grandmother, invokes her childhood under Jim Crow, and vows she won't be intimidated or back down. Missing from the statement is any mention of the actual charges, which prosecutors say involve a years-long scheme to move more than 100 kilograms of illegal marijuana, with several of her family members named as co-defendants.

Take a gander.

Cue the boo-hoos and womp womp womps.

HIC

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Tough crowd.

Oopsie. 

Game over, Louise.

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News Topics CORRUPTION | CRIME | DOJ | FBI | VIRGINIA

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