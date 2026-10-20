Elissa Slotkin Comms Guy LOCKS Replies After Trying to Clean Up Her THREATS Against Young Repubs

Sen. Elissa Slotkin’s communications bro decided the smartest way to clean up her “deterrence message” for young conservatives was to pretend she only ever meant ordinary law-breaking, then accuse the Right of hypocrisy for floating broad pardons for Trump staffers.

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Hey, we do not envy this guy or his gig but he had to know deflecting was just going to make things worse.

Maybe just admit what she said was embarrassingly WRONG, have her address that she misspoke, and move on.

Kidding, we know they would NEVER do that.

The clip that went viral has her spelling it out: pick signature cases against people who enabled the president so recent grads will look at a job in the administration and decide it sounds like “a ton of problems” they do not want. That is not a call for neutral enforcement. It is an explicit plan to make public service in one Administration feel radioactive.

Stewart’s version of the story requires ignoring her own words about scaring people away from working for Trump at all, which is exactly why the replies under his post treated the spin as the real story.

He also turned replies OFF.

Yeah.

So let me get this straight. Slotkin suggested we prosecute people who broke the law, and right-wingers freaked out, saying how wrong she is... but now they are saying, "pardon all Trump staffers." I am sorry you cannot have it both ways. ?????? https://t.co/qKuxZuQLaO — Josh Stewart (@JoshDStewart) October 19, 2026

I aM sOrRy BuT yOu CaN't HaVe It BoTh WaYs.

Derp.

Pretend stupid, just like his boss, or actual stupid, also like his boss? — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 20, 2026

If she’s going to threaten to prosecute people … that’s the reaction. She made it clear she will target people simply for doing their jobs. Were you upset when Biden pardoned everyone including his son? Also, don’t turn off replies, it’s so weak. — 👻The🐰FOO🎃 (@PolitiBunny) October 20, 2026

Reading comprehension is one thing, but how did he hear any of that? She wasn’t talking about punishing law breakers, he knows this — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) October 20, 2026

That's his job ...

That’s not exactly what she said. You are her comms guy cleaning up her blunder — Live Monitor (@amlivemon) October 20, 2026

Winner winner chicken dinner.

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