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Elissa Slotkin Comms Guy LOCKS Replies After Trying to Clean Up Her THREATS Against Young Repubs

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 20, 2026 1:40 PM
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Elissa Slotkin Comms Guy LOCKS Replies After Trying to Clean Up Her THREATS Against Young Repubs
Twitchy/Meme

Sen. Elissa Slotkin’s communications bro decided the smartest way to clean up her “deterrence message” for young conservatives was to pretend she only ever meant ordinary law-breaking, then accuse the Right of hypocrisy for floating broad pardons for Trump staffers. 

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Hey, we do not envy this guy or his gig but he had to know deflecting was just going to make things worse.

Maybe just admit what she said was embarrassingly WRONG, have her address that she misspoke, and move on. 

Kidding, we know they would NEVER do that.

The clip that went viral has her spelling it out: pick signature cases against people who enabled the president so recent grads will look at a job in the administration and decide it sounds like “a ton of problems” they do not want. That is not a call for neutral enforcement. It is an explicit plan to make public service in one Administration feel radioactive. 

Stewart’s version of the story requires ignoring her own words about scaring people away from working for Trump at all, which is exactly why the replies under his post treated the spin as the real story.

He also turned replies OFF.

Yeah.

I aM sOrRy BuT yOu CaN't HaVe It BoTh WaYs.

Derp.

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That's his job ...

Winner winner chicken dinner.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | ELISSA SLOTKIN | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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